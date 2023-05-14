The couple detailed their nightmare experience of having their bank accounts cleared out while on a Bali massage table. Photo / Patrick Craig, Unsplash

An Australian couple shared chilling details of how almost $3000 was stolen from right underneath them as they visited a massage parlour in Bali.

Having booked an hour-long couples massage in a spa in the town of Seminyak, they were left less than relaxed after checking messages on their phones.

The woman and her partner were shocked to see notifications saying there were tens of thousands of dollars in transactions attempted on their bank cards.

Having visited the Indonesian resort island from Victoria their banks had cancelled their cards but not before their accounts could be emptied.

“$2,700 has been successfully stolen, which cleaned out our accounts and put us in the negative,” she wrote to the Bali Bogans Facebook group.

Two separate transactions for $4,500 and $7,500 had been blocked by their banks, however they were already in the red and now abroad without working bank cards.

The most unsettling detail was revealed only later, after the bank said they had taken the cards while the travellers thought they were safely in their wallets which they were sat on top of.

“The bank said they physically used our cards for these transactions which means they took it from directly underneath us and returned them all within the hour.”

This detail not only unnerved the travellers but meant that it would be more difficult to dispute the charges and claim back their money.

A recent update from the travellers suggested the Kuta police had caught the culprits who were connected to the massage parlour.

The couple said their hotel staff were extremely helpful and had helped them make a police report and confronted the massage parlour on their behalf.

“Amazing job by the police and the security at Marriott hotel,” they said. “We are so grateful!”

The travellers, relieved, had their money returned but said they were forever chastened by the experience.

“Now when I venture out I will leave my cards and wallet/ phone and take cash for what I’m doing.”