Auckland haunted house attraction Spookers on sale for third time

An Auckland Haunted House and its 140 ghouls are looking for new owners. Photo / Supplied

A famed south Auckland attraction is hoping not to spook buyers as it goes back on sale for a third time.

Spookers, a family-run theme park for horror fans, went up for sale once again last week.

Since 2005 the 'Scream Park' has offered haunted house tours of the Kingseat Psychiatric hospital. The Watson family have grown the horror show into New Zealand's largest attraction dedicated to all things frightening. There are now over 140 actors on their roster - playing a cast of zombies, ghouls and ghosts.

With almost half-a-million-strong following on social media, Spookers is a haunted household name, if not everyone's idea of a good time.

In spite of this, managing director Julia Tukiri (nee Watson) has struggled to find a buyer since going on the market in 2018.

In March 2020 Spookers again sought a buyer, right before Covid 19 was declared. Its doors were closed during the Auckland lockdowns.

More superstitious buyers might scared off the listing.

Spookers' kooky charm may not be for everyone. Photo / Supplied

However, broker Ramon Biggs said this new attempt at a sale was in a change in fortune for the south Auckland attraction.

"The seller had a sale that fell through on the day, and was disillusioned by the whole thing," he said.

Post Covid he said the domestic tourism attraction was remarkably healthy and may even have benefitted from some recent changes.

Since reopening "their visitor numbers have been on the increase and normally turn over around $25000 a week," said Briggs.

House of horrors: The Auckland Haunted House is back on the market for a third time. Photo / Supplied

Distancing requirements since the Pandemic and redirecting the shows may have toned down the scare factor, but has opened the haunted house to more New Zealanders.

"One of the things that has facilitated that has been bringing down the rating from R18 to R16 - which has broadened the appeal."

Back in 2020 Julia Tukiri said the family would consider offers over $330,000 and expected that all 140 jobs would be retained. However, brokers Link say there have been no special conditions on the listing with a closely guarded guide price.

While the current guide price was not disclosed, Link said it was "extremely reasonable".

Spookers in the 1930s Kingseat Psychiatric hospital. Photo / File

Saying the attraction was "a bit specialised" and "not everyone" - Link haven't had another business to sell like it.

"To set up a similar business, the owners say it would take around $3million investment," said Biggs.

The self-proclaimed "spookiest attraction in Australasia", in 2014 the Watsons attempted to crowdfund a branch of the haunted house in Queensland.

The dream of a Transtasman empire of terror never materialised.

For now Spookers is a one of a kind, in a Karaka heritage building that is home to 140 resident ghouls.