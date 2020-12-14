Auckland Airport lost property sparks hunt for toy's missing owner

Kelvin Jiang of Auckland Airport lost property wants to reunite this toy with it's lost owner. Photo / Supplied

Do you recognise this bunny?

New Zealand's busiest airport is having a clear-out of its lost property, but one item has jumped out at Auckland Airport staff as in need of finding its way home for Christmas.

Manager of the airport's lost property, Kelvin Jiang said the cuddly toy was handed in on 10 November at Auckland's domestic terminal.

"We have thousands of lost items handed in every year, and some are very special," he said. "I'm sure someone will be missing their bunny – we'd like to get them back together."

With international travel mostly halted due to border restrictions, the lost property department is emptier than usual, which could help this cause.

"This year, because of the effect COVID-19 has had on passenger numbers, there have been fewer items handed in from around the international terminal," says Kelvin.

The fact that most travellers won't be going too far, gives him greater hope of reuniting passengers and their misplaced belongings.

"It's easier to get things back to their owner when it's a domestic traveller than for international," he says.

The airport has launched a call out for the rabbit's owner via social media to see if they can get the toy home in time for Christmas.

This cuddly bunny got split up from their travel buddy in the domestic terminal on 10 November. We’d love to reunite them before Christmas! If you know a young traveller who’s missing their bunny, get in touch via email: lostproperty@aucklandairport.co.nz. #WeAreAucklandAirport pic.twitter.com/vK9ZeSLyT1 — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) December 14, 2020

The airport asks any traveller passing through the airport on 10 November and recognises this white, stuffed rabbit with a pink nose and floppy ears to get in touch.

If no owner can be found, there may still be a happy ending.

Unclaimed, non-perishable items are normally held for up to 90 days. After this period the rabbit will be found a home with Mangere East Family Services, to whom clothing, sunglasses and safe food items are donated.

Auckland Airports domestic services are currently running at two thirds capacity. "There's still plenty of items that get left behind," says Kelvin, who recently reunited a surfboard with its grateful owner.

So far this year the airport has had "bicycles and wheelchairs handed in. We've had paintings, power tools, musical instruments – there are a couple of ukuleles in there right now."

However, one of the more frequent items to turn up in lost property are passengers' dentures.

"False teeth get handed in – because of the health risk, we dispose of them straight away."

'Please look after this bear': Auckland Airport lost property is after the owner of this white rabbit. Photo / Supplied

If you recognise the bunny or know the owner, who was travelling through Auckland Domestic terminal on Tuesday 10 November, you can get in touch directly via: lostproperty@aucklandairport.co.nz