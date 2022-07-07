Parents take to Twitter to vent their frustrations over taking kids on a road trip. Photo / 123rf

Few things symbolise the freedom of travel like a classic road trip. With a full tank of gas and an endless road ahead, the challenges of normal life quickly shrink in your rear view mirror.

Unless it's a family trip with little travellers. Then, everything changes. There are countless bathroom stops and bags of snacks, complaints of carsickness and, of course, the classic refrain "are we there yet?"

To celebrate the coming school holidays, we've found some of the wittiest responses shared by parents.

Me *secures my kid's seat belt*

My kid: Are we there yet? — Mad_Hatter_Mommy!!! (@MadHatterMommy) February 26, 2022

13 taught 4 “are we there yet?” and husband threw them for a loop when he simply answered, “yes”. — Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) November 26, 2020

You know it's going to be a long drive when the kids are asking "Are we there yet?" while they're putting their shoes on ready to leave. — Jack's Dad (@DaddingAround) May 2, 2021

I can’t be the only one whose parents used cartoon shows as increments of measurement to convey the time left in a long road trip



Me: Are we there yet?!?!



My Dad: 2 hours….4 more Ninja Turtle episodes — Daddy’s Digest (@daddysdigest) July 3, 2021

KID IN THE BACKSEAT: how much longer do we have to drive?



BON JOVI DAD: oh…we're halfway there… — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) July 16, 2017

5: I'm excited for vacation next week.

Me: me too. it's a far drive, we'll get to chat.

5: are we there yet?

Me: what?

5: I'm practicing. — Emme Reynolds (@TheEmmeReynolds) July 25, 2017

The jokes about “are we there yet” and <insert parental name> being repeated over & over? I thought those were gags. Just bits on sitcoms.



My god, they are NOT.



My kid will demand a response & if one is not received:



“Daddy? Dad? Dad? Daddy? Daddy? Daddy? Daddy?...” (Cont) — Elon James White (@elonjames) April 7, 2020

Me: if you stop asking “are we there yet?” I’ll give you $10



5: awesome



Me: but for every time you ask, I’m taking a dollar away



5: deal!



K, so she owes me $276 — Marissa 💚💛 (@michimama75) February 19, 2022

[road trip]



4-year-old: Are we there yet?



Me: You can't ask that again for six more hours.



4: Has it been six hours yet? — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 3, 2020

Going on a field trip with your kid's class is a great way to have 35 kids ask you "Are we there yet?" — Northern Lights 🐸🐢🦎 (@PinkCamoTO) September 27, 2019