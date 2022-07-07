Few things symbolise the freedom of travel like a classic road trip. With a full tank of gas and an endless road ahead, the challenges of normal life quickly shrink in your rear view mirror.
Unless it's a family trip with little travellers. Then, everything changes. There are countless bathroom stops and bags of snacks, complaints of carsickness and, of course, the classic refrain "are we there yet?"
To celebrate the coming school holidays, we've found some of the wittiest responses shared by parents.