Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Are we there yet?: Parents share hilarious replies to the road trip complain

3 minutes to read
Parents take to Twitter to vent their frustrations over taking kids on a road trip. Photo / 123rf

Parents take to Twitter to vent their frustrations over taking kids on a road trip. Photo / 123rf

NZ Herald

Few things symbolise the freedom of travel like a classic road trip. With a full tank of gas and an endless road ahead, the challenges of normal life quickly shrink in your rear view mirror.

Unless it's a family trip with little travellers. Then, everything changes. There are countless bathroom stops and bags of snacks, complaints of carsickness and, of course, the classic refrain "are we there yet?"

To celebrate the coming school holidays, we've found some of the wittiest responses shared by parents.