Kiwi expats on what's changed in New York over the past two years.

Airfares in the US are expected to drop up to 40 per cent as the country moves into autumn.

A holiday in America is expected to get cheaper over the next few weeks according to a travel index created by the deal-finding website, Hopper.

Prices for a domestic roundtrip flight are expected to drop 25 per cent from US$400 in the peak time of May to US$286 in late August.

From gas to hotels, restaurants and airfares, the cost of a trip has increased for travellers compared to 2019 as tourism restarts around the world.

Fortunately, those yet to jet off to the US will be far better off, especially after Labour Day, on September 5.

Following this holiday, the average domestic airfare in September and October will be $378 according to Hopper's data. This is 37 per cent ($234) cheaper than prices during peak summer.

West Coast sees the biggest drop

Fortunately, popular West Coast destinations will experience the largest drops in price from summer to autumn.

The average roundtrip airfare to San Diego will almost halve in price from NZ$400 to $365.

In Portland, Oregon, prices will fall by $346 to an average of $499.

International flights drop in price too

Internationally, an overseas roundtrip airfare cost an average of $1200 in September and October, according to Hopper.

While this is 17 per cent higher than 2019 prices, it was $285 cheaper than a few months earlier in peak summer.

When is the best time to book?

For the best prices, Hopper found the best time to book a domestic flight was three to six weeks in advance. Internationa flights should be booked at least four weeks ahead of travel.