THREE KEY FACTS
- A woman denied a child her first-class seat on a plane after her boyfriend had given her the tickets as a surprise
- She claimed that a mum asked if she could swap seats with her son as they couldn’t sit together due to a booking error but wanted him to enjoy first-class
- The viral thread on Reddit attracted thousands of comments – many of them siding with the woman
A woman who refused to give her first-class seat on a plane to a child so he could sit with his mum has asked the online community if she was in the wrong.
The woman posted on Reddit’s popular subreddit Am I The Asshole Here (AITAH) to vent about the awkward experience, explaining her boyfriend surprised her with the first-class tickets and that she “grew up lower middle class, and I had never ever flown higher than the cheapest seats on a plane before”.
She claimed that 20 minutes before the plane took off, she was approached by a flight attendant and a woman with a young boy, who looked about 6 years old.