Airbnb, hotels ban Capitol rioters ahead of Biden inauguration

Open house: Room bookings are under heightened scrutiny in DC ahead of next week. Photo / Don Shin, Unsplash

Hotels and online rental properties across Washington have introduced new measures to stop bad actors and those planning trouble during Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Airbnb has published a seven-step 'Capitol Safety Plan' for properties in the city which it says is designed to "help protect our community of hosts and guests in the greater Washington DC area."

In a statement which referred to previous action taken to curb social unrest following Charlottesville riots in 2017, the booking platform said it has been "cancelling reservations and removing accounts associated with hate group members, including Proud Boys."

Steps include measures to flag problem users and those booking under bogus accounts.

The website says it has been working with data from DC Metro Police to cross-reference arrest logs from the January 6 riots and Capitol siege and banning connected accounts.

"Members of hate groups are never welcome on Airbnb and we have previously taken action to remove these individuals from the Airbnb community," reads the new safety plan.

CNN reported only 20 arrests had been made in connection to the riots at the US Capitol, though dozens more are being investigated.

The city's hotels have also taken extra security measures and vetting of bookings ahead of next week, though some details are being kept private.

Hilton's DC properties including Capital Hilton, a hotel neighbouring the Mall and White House, are reviewing group bookings.

"We don't get into the specifics of our security posture publicly, but the preparation is always well informed and mindful of current events," Nigel Glennie, spokesperson for Hilton Hotels & Resorts told USA Today.

"The teams at these hotels are very experienced and have a long history of successfully managing through major public events."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, another large accommodation provider in Washington, says have also responded to curb the actions of potential trouble makers. The chain have a number of franchised hotels around downtown Washington, which will be used by those attending next Wednesday's inauguration.

"We have provided our hotels with additional security measures to consider, and we are encouraging them to follow guidance from local authorities," Rob Myers of Wyndham told USA Today.