Air Vanuatu: The national carrier will resume quarantine free connections to New Zealand from July. Photo / Supplied

Direct airlinks to Vanuatu are to resume from New Zealand, with the reopening of the country to tourists from July.

Air Vanuatu has said that twice-weekly flights to Port Vila will take off from Auckland on July 2 after the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions. The national airline has also said that links from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney will also resume following two years without international leisure travel.

The reopening was "a major milestone" said chief executive for Air Vanuatu, Atu Finau.

"We have been looking forward to and it will be great to see Kiwi travellers return to Vanuatu," he said.

A staged restart of quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers was announced by the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Russell Tamata. He told RNZ it had been determined that the islands would be safe to reopen to the world, thanks to high vaccination rates.

From May 1 to the end of June over 5,000 Vanuatu nationals and residents stranded overseas will be able to return home quarantine free.

Tourists will return to Port Vila and the islands of Vanuatu after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Photo / Getty Images

After this leisure travellers would get the green light, to visit the 80 home islands.

Air Vanuatu's Manager Commercial for New Zealand, Jonas George, said that the Pacific Islands ticked a lot of boxes for Kiwi leisure travellers.

"We expect to see strong demand from New Zealand travellers, not only those with flight credits, wanting an overseas holiday close to home."

What's "Niu" Vanuatu

Vanuatu's tourism reopening has been modelled on similar restarts in Australia and Fiji.

The 'Safe Business Operations' programme was designed to give confidence to tourists booking travel in the islands.

"Everyone will be doing this from the Mama's selling handicraft in the markets to bus drivers, housekeepers, and tour guides," says a statement from Vanuatu Tourism.

"Air Vanuatu staff are also active participants in the program as are airport staff."

There is a register of around 300 businesses with 'SBO' certificates.

Currently all visitors over 18 are required to be fully vaccinated under the WHO EUL definitions, and will need to have proof of a negative PCR Test, taken 72 hours before travel.