Air New Zealand has diverted its direct New York to Auckland service to Fiji, as the flagship service faces continuing issues with unfavourable weather.



NZ1 out of New York JFK has updated this evening's route to include a stop at Nadi International airport to refuel.

A spokesperson for the airline has confirmed that this is due to unfavourable weather patterns and strong headwinds in the Pacific. The flight, originally due to depart at 9:55pm local time, will now be making a stop in Fiji. The flight has already been delayed by two hours to 11.30pm.



Passengers have been informed.



This is the third time the new route has been flown, after launching this weekend.

The inaugural 787 flight suffered similar issues with strong headwinds and difficult weather, leading the flight to offload passenger luggage and take on additional fuel in order to make the ultra-long route.

Covering almost 15000km with a scheduled flight time of 17-and-a-half hours, it is the longest ever flown by the airline.

Prevailing wind directions mean it is even longer than the Eastbound AKL to JFK route, NZ2.

Updates to follow...

Air New Zealand launched NZ1 this week from JFK to AKL, the longest route ever flown by the airline. Photo / Brett Phibbs

On Tuesday the airline told the Herald it would be conducting a review of how to reduce the chance of similar weather related disruptions.

Chief operating officer for Air New Zealand Alex Marren said the decision to offload 65 was "incredibly disappointing" but made on Saturday when the flight plan was altered to go around a forecast cyclone.