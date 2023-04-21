A global engine shortage has prompted Air New Zealand to ground two planes; a move that will impact almost 150,000 passengers.

The airline was forced to ground two planes due to a lack of available engines, Stuff Travel first reported this afternoon.

A shortage of Pratt and Whitney engines is largely responsible according to Air New Zealand Group General Manager Engineering and Maintenance, Brett Daley who said airlines around the world have been impacted.

“Due to Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine availability issues affecting airlines globally, engines on our A320 neo and A321 neo aircraft are being impacted,” he said. “This issue is not unique to Air New Zealand,” he added.

This will impact flights between June and October, according to Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul, Jeremy O’Brien.

“The majority of customers impacted will only experience a change in time of their flight of up to 90 minutes,” O’Brien said.

Around 4000 passengers would have a slightly larger delay, which could see their departure date moved by one or two days, depending on the destination.

O’Brien apologised for the disruption and said Air New Zealand was working with customers to find an alternative solution.

In the meantime, customers did not need to contact the airline to check their booking.

“Affected customers will be contacted directly by Air New Zealand either by email or through the Air New Zealand app,” he said.

The airline reportedly hoped supply chain issues would ease by mid-year, however, Pratt & Whitney said it would likely take longer.

“Pratt & Whitney expects industry-wide supply chain pressures to ease later this year, which will support increased output of new and overhauled engines,” said a statement from the company.

I have an Air New Zealand short-haul flight booked during that time, what should I do?

Air New Zealand has already begun contacting customers about the scheduled changes so travellers should wait to be contacted.

If your domestic flight has been delayed and the delay causes additional costs or disruption, you may be entitled to compensation in certain circumstances under the Civil Aviation Act.