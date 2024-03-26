Families are heading around New Zealand and abroad these Easter and school holidays. Photo / 123rf

Families are heading around New Zealand and abroad these Easter and school holidays. Photo / 123rf

Few things sour the start of a holiday like an airport terminal packed with people or, in a worst-case scenario, long queues that make you late for a flight.

Fortunately, Air New Zealand has revealed the busiest days for travellers during the Easter long weekend and school holidays so Kiwis can plan ahead. It will also be the busiest Easter and school holiday period since 2019, the airline reported.

Around 227,000 customers will fly Air NZ during the long weekend and 790,000 during the two weeks of the April school holidays.

However, the busiest day during these periods will be this Thursday, with 54,000 passengers taking to the skies. This also doesn’t account for the many passengers travelling with different airlines.

During easter, most (147,000) travellers are flying domestically and the top destinations are Queenstown, Wānaka and Central Otago, Nelson-Tasman and Hawke’s Bay.

When flying during a busy period, giving yourself additional time and checking baggage is key to a smooth, efficient journey, said Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“With 227,000 customers travelling over the weekend, it will be busy, so we recommend allowing a little extra time at the airport to get through security,” Geraghty said.

“If your carry-on is filled to the brim with extra egg-shaped cargo, remember, you can always add a checked bag before you depart.”

Auckland Airport’s chief customer officer Scott Tasker has also revealed hacks to getting through Auckland Airport as fast as possible.

School holidays busier than 2023

School holidays will also be busy and even more than last year, according to Air NZ, with passenger numbers up 13 per cent.

The busiest days will be the final Friday of school term, April 12, and the following Friday, April 19, with 52,000 customers on each day.

Around 790,000 Kiwis will fly to a holiday destination during the school holidays. Almost 35 per cent are heading abroad and the most popular spots are Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Singapore and Los Angeles.

Lots of young travellers will be jetting off solo too, with more than 4000 unaccompanied minors and 250 pets.



