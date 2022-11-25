Actor Richard E Grant has asked Auckland for its top seafood recommendations. Photo / Chris Pizello; Natalia Klenova

The character actor and Hollywood treasure Richard E Grant has arrived in Auckland with an appetite.

The star tweeted his greetings to New Zealand yesterday, adding a favour:

“Just touched down in Auckland. Need your recommendations,” he wrote.

Unlike his cult-favourite role Withnail, the actor had not ‘gone on holiday by mistake’ but with a very distinct goal.

He wanted to find the finest Kai Moana known to humanity.

“Any Seafood recommendations mightily welcome!”

You need to go and see Peter Gordon at #homeland of course https://t.co/2dQVTHdzqI — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) November 24, 2022

The post was quick to gain a thousand likes and hundreds of top picks and even invitations to go fishing from locals.

Nigella Lawson weighed in with a top Auckland recommendation.

“You need to go and see Peter Gordon at Homeland of course.”

Apart from local restaurants hoping to tempt the actor with their ‘catch of the day’, it attracted other celebrity recommendations of top New Zealand spots.

TV star, and actor Sebastian Roché told him to cast his net further.

“If you have time, the Coromandel peninsula,” he tweeted.

It’s no wonder the actor has arrived with an appetite.

Grant reported several cancelled flights and travel troubles, ahead of shows in South Australia and Canberra. He arrived safely and hungry, in New Zealand yesterday.

The actor is due to perform a solo show “An Evening with Richard E Grant” at Auckland Town Hall, tomorrow.

If he’s with appetite, here’s our pick of Auckland’s best seafood restaurants:

Homeland's paua on toast. Photo / Supplied

AUCKLAND’S BEST SEAFOOD

Sails Restaurant

If you’re after a meal with a view In the City of Sails, the marina-side restaurant is a classic. This is no ‘yacht club’ diner. The sea food restaurant on Waitemata was recently named 14th best restaurant in the world by the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards.

103-113 Westhaven Drive, sailsrestaurant.co.nz

Homeland

The restaurant that brought chef Peter Gordon home to New Zealand, the St Mary’s Bay kitchen promises the best Kia Moana and from Aotearoa and the Pacific. Or if Richard E Grant fancies earning his supper, Homeland also hosts a cooking school.

Pier 21, 11 Westhaven Drive homelandnz.com

The Oyster Inn

Is there anything better seafood appetiser than a boat ride? A 35-minute ferry from downtown Auckland, the Oyster Inn in Oneroa is a Waiheke Island favourite. Chef Josh Emmet serves locally sourced oysters on the restaurant’s instantly recognisable veranda.

124 Ocean View Road, Oneroa www.theoysterinn.co.nz