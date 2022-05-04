The desperate mother offered up to AU$1000 for help with her children. Photo / news.com.au

A mum of three children has taken an unorthodox approach to securing help caring for her offspring on an upcoming flight.

The mother said she was willing to pay AU$1000 (NZ$1100) for help managing her four-year-old, two-year-old, and two-month-old on their Malaysia Airlines flight from London to Sydney on June 12.

In a post to Facebook on Monday, she detailed specifically what her requirements were, given she would be making the long-haul journey as the kids' sole carer on the 23.5-hour flight.

"Type of things you might be helping with: holding the baby so I can help the older girls, helping the four-year-old and two-year-old with their meals, keeping four-year-old and two-year-old entertained – puzzles, books, get their TVs and headphones sorted etc," the mum, from Bondi in Sydney's east, wrote.

"Also maybe have the baby in the baby carrier for a nap so I can help the older girls/give them attention."

The wage, which was equivalent to $46 an hour, was hoped to be handed over to someone who already had a ticket on the flight.

"Whenever the older girls are asleep you wouldn't need to do anything and even when they're awake I am happy for them to watch as much TV as they like," she wrote.

"So all you might need to do then is make sure headphones don't fall off, put on next movie etc. I will also do as much as I can, but I'll have the baby to look after as well."

The mum said her older girls had been on a long haul flight to the UK in November and were "pretty well behaved and slept".

The four-year-old slept 10 hours and the two-year-old slept for eight, she said.

"But now I have one extra child and won't have my husband with me.

"Let me know if you are interested or know anyone who would be."

Dozens of people responded with words of encouragement for the mum, many saying they wished they could help.

"I would love this job! Wish I was going to England – hope you can find someone," someone wrote.

"Can't help sorry but good luck," another said.

Others suggested alternative methods the mum could try.

"You'll probably find people on the flight will help, even staff," one wrote.

"If you don't find anyone have $1000 cash ready to go in your pocket when you get to the airport check-in and seeing if you can I find someone on the same flight," another said.

"Call Malaysia Airline and see if they offer help I'm sure they do," a third said.