Scope out the best of Saigon

Gain some bearings and let the history lessons begin as you spend half a day under the direction of a Wide Eyed Tours guide in Ho Chi Minh City.

The indelible marks of the French and Americans are everywhere. Vietnam’s own Notre Dame and Central Post office (constructed by the famous architect Gustave Eiffel), for starters. Egg coffee is another; a means of circumventing high milk prices with some whipping action and sugar.

Gifted elephant feet, beautiful bonsais and the bunker are just a few things likely to pique interest at Independence Palace.

A warning for those with children, some images in the War Remnants Museum are graphic. The devastating impact of Agent Orange, and war in general, is a lesson our children will never forget.

wideeyedtours.com

Egg coffee, a Vietnamese speciality, was created to substitute milk during high price periods. Photo / 123rf

Experience the Mekong River on a rice barge

Indulge in modern-day comforts aboard a former rice barge that’s teeming with timber and artful decoration.

Day one on The Mekong Eyes Classic Cruise is spent scenery scanning before disembarking to stroll through a village and its surrounding fruit fields – sampling produce and climbing a coconut tree if you dare.

Wake to an indulgent and scenic breakfast on the deck, weather permitting, that includes heavenly home-made hibiscus jam biscuits and Vietnam’s signature sweet coffee.

Board a sampan boat to visit the Cai Rang floating market up close, including boats that have been homes for more than 25 years (toilet-free and all). Marvel at the abundance of wares and enjoy the chaos of bargaining with merchants approaching with fruit, sometimes at speed.

mekongeyes.com/boats/the-mekong-eyes-river-cruiser

Beat the bus tours on a speedboat

The Cu Chi tunnels are an incredible and vast network of underground passageways built and used by the Viet Cong to evade detection as they moved troops and supplies during numerous conflicts.

The Cu Chi tunnels are an extensive network used by the Viet Cong during conflicts. Photo / Kate Holland

Their intrigue is high and so are the visitor numbers. Beat the bus tours and avoid (some of) the crowds and head there via a Les Rives speedboat. The English-speaking guide will introduce you to more of life on the banks of the Saigon River along the way.

Some tunnels have been widened at the entrance to ensure almost anyone of any size can gain a true sense of life underground. The bonus? You can pop out just 20 metres later.

lesrivesexperience.com

The Mekong River is one of the world’s longest rivers, running through six countries, including Vietnam. Photo / 123rf

Hoi An

Mix cooking with culture and gorge on your creations

Hoi An’s Central Market exudes as much character as its lanterns bring charm. Venture deep inside as part of the Bay Mau Eco Cooking Tour to collect your fresh ingredients. Absorb the cacophony of butchering and bartering, along with a smorgasbord of smells.

The cooking class is in a stilt house with scenic views, adjacent to the Cam Thanh Coconut Village.

Cook and eat your own favourite Vietnamese dishes. Photo / Kate Holland

Rice paper is made from scratch, shrimp are strategically placed in rolls to create a happy face, beef is cooked fast in flames, and the main course is laid out like a sunflower.

Leave with bellies full of food and heads full of ideas. And a possible addiction to banh xeo (crispy Vietnamese crepes).

baymaucooking.com

Traditional Vietnamese cooking classes often include making banh xeo, crispy savoury crepes. Photo / 123rf

Cycle through the countryside

Cycling through palm forests, down country lanes, past water buffalo and picturesque rice paddies is calming, right? Right. Especially when the journey includes the Tra Que Organic Vegetable Village and a herb-filled feast for lunch. Just note the need to make your way out of central Hoi An first. Scooter chaos is real. Young people may need cajoling.

There’s a short break en route at Cam Thanh Village to board a traditional basket boat and explore the Water Coconut Palm Forest. Learn how to paddle, cast a fishing net (without falling in) and catch the cute (also edible) “purple crabs” in the canal. Arranged through Wide Eyed Tours.

wideeyedtours.com

Hoi An's Central Market is famous for its vibrant atmosphere and fresh ingredients. Photo / Kate Holland

Hue

Sightseeing with speed on a motorbike

Step it up a notch and jump aboard a motorbike as a pillion passenger. Drivers, arranged through Wide Eye Tours, will be dictated by your speed of choice. Veer through little laneways, beside canals and on to local markets more than 140 years old.

Discover the fascinating history of Vietnam’s emperors at Hue’s Citadel and the Forbidden Purple City. Stop off at a king’s tomb, a unique Eunuch pagoda (try saying that on repeat) and a local incense-making business that boasts colourful spiral arrangements. Indulge in a traditional Buddhist Banquet on the way home. Vegetables never tasted so good.

wideeyedtours.com

Hue’s Citadel and Forbidden Purple City reveal the fascinating history of Vietnam’s emperors. Photo / Kate Holland

Hanoi

Cyclo your way to Hanoi’s best street food

Ignore the touristy feeling and enjoy being ridden around the colourful Old Quarter in a three-wheeled chariot. At a perfectly voyeuristic eye-level and pace, it’s a welcome reprieve to the constant need to watch where you’re walking.

Once complete, meet your street food guide at Don Xuan market (Hai from Wide Eyed Tours) and venture into venues previously overlooked. Tastebuds are treated with everything from bite-size banh mi and bowls of bun cha (reportedly Barack Obama’s favourite Vietnamese dish) to warm green sticky rice with coconut ice cream. History and fun facts on the side.

wideeyedtours.com

Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for its narrow streets and ancient architecture. Photo / 123rf

Jump aboard a Jeep

Clamber in and out of one of Vietnam’s legendary army Jeeps and take in weird and wonderful parts of Hanoi accompanied by a driver and expert guide. Organised through Wide Eyed Tours, this expedition combines must-see sights with everyday life.

Tick off the Vietnam Military History Museum (noting that outside exhibits are currently off-site) and landmarks such as the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Trab Quoc Pagoda, Temple of Literature and famous Long Bien Bridge.

Meander along the maze of backstreets and tiny alleyways adorned with overhead laundry, past homes and schools, to greet wedding cake makers, black market stall holders and cages of frogs. Meet elders in their loungerooms who share stories and songs and climb stairs at lightning speed.

Talk to your guides. Keep them close as you finish with lunch at the Hidden Gem Cafe (a venue that boasts rainbow-coloured noodles and repurposed everything). Their insights are as illuminating as any museum and personal too.

wideeyedtours.com

Discover what’s so heavenly about Halong Bay

An ocean view peppered with thousands of limestone islands in striking shapes and varying sizes – this is the magic of Halong Bay. It’s also why beaches and staircases heave with tourists.

Amanda Cruise offers an overnight journey that leaves from Tuan Chau Marina and takes the most scenic route to Trinh Nu and Sung Sot Caves. Revel in the views whether from your cabin, strolling past stalactites, or kayaking below rock-climbing monkeys.

Bonuses include the complimentary cooking lesson and traditional squid fishing off the back of the boat. Photos of bare feet on boat rails are bound to appear in your album.

amandacruise.com.vn

Halong Bay is home to nearly 2000 limestone islands, each with a unique shape and size. Photo / Unsplash

Checklist

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM

GETTING THERE

Fly from Auckland to Ho Chi Minh City with one stopover with Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, China Southern, China Eastern and Jetstar.

DETAILS

vietnam.travel