In a notoriously expensive city, there are still plenty of things won't cost you a penny.

When you’re after something unusual to do in London, these are the fabulous experiences the guidebooks don’t tell you about, writes Fiona Whitty.

There’s a never-ending to-do list for any visitor to London, from famous royal residences and history-steeped monuments to bustling markets and world-renowned museums.

But it’s the vibrant UK capital’s unique, under-the-radar places that really make a trip there extra special – and they don’t all cost a fortune.

Here’s our round-up of the best novel experiences for all ages and budgets.

Feet first

Discover the skill and care that goes into creating the ultimate luxury accessory for the super-rich at John Lobb, who have been making bespoke shoes and boots for royalty, aristocrats and the famous since 1866.

Craftsmen at the store will happily explain the intricate process which takes up to nine months – and costs upwards of a staggering NZ$14,000.

Browse the glass cabinets of old footwear and lasts – the solid wooden mould that expert fitters create of each foot – including one for Queen Victoria from 1898.

If you ask, they’ll bring out lasts from Frank Sinatra and Princess Diana.

John Lobb have been making bespoke shoes and boots for the rich and famous since 1866. Photo / Getty Images

Talent pool

Head to Hampstead Heath for the ultimate city wild swimming experience. Take a dip all year round in one of three huge natural pools – women’s, men’s and mixed – created from clay pits.

Children over 8 are allowed in but beware… even in the summer it’s chilly. Cold water swimming? You bet.

Head to Hampstead Heath for the ultimate city wild swimming experience. Photo / Getty Images

Book it

London’s oldest bookshop, Hatchards, open since 1797, is a literature lover’s dream.

Enjoy a blissful browse of its five delightful floors, with dark-stained oak shelves stacked high with tomes arranged in themes from African history to espionage to art monographs.

Don’t miss the top-floor collection of rare second-hand books, such as signed or out-of-print editions – like a deluxe boxed set of the first five Harry Potter’s at a cool NZ$2500.

London’s oldest bookshop, Hatchards, open since 1797, is a literature lover’s dream. Photo / Getty Images

Aisle be there

Nuzzled between shops on bustling Piccadilly – just a few steps away from the posh Fortnum and Mason department store – lies the serene 17th century St James’ Church, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, the architect behind St Paul’s Cathedral.

Fans of TV’s Bridgerton epic may find it oddly familiar as it was the setting for Anthony and Edwina’s doomed wedding (and his steamy clinch with her sister Kate).

The intricate limewood carvings behind the altar are worth a closer look. Keep an eye out for free lunchtime concerts – and events like gin and jazz evenings.

Climb every mountain

Scale heights like a pro at the brand-new Parthian Climbing, which includes the only exact replicas of the bouldering and speed walls in next year’s Paris Olympics.

As well as those you can also scramble up a whole raft of roped walls, auto belays and clip-only lead walls, with routes from beginners to hard-core.

Don’t miss trying your hand at the ultra-tough digital walls with overhangs – where a computer selects a route that’s guaranteed to flummox.

Apple shop

Want to ensure your holiday pictures are top-notch? Then pop into the busy Apple store on Regent St for free daily drop-in skills sessions.

Themes include how to take great photos with an iPhone, improve your video techniques or even start writing songs.

The Apple store on Regent St holds free daily drop-in skills sessions. Photo / Getty Images

Top brew

Soak up the vibe of a top designer store without having to splash out on pricey clothes. Pop-up cafe Ralph’s Coffee in Ralph Lauren’s flagship Bond St store is a cool hang-out for the young in-crowd.

People-watch on the outdoor terrace over a cuppa and a slab of cake or treat yourself to official merch like baseball caps or mugs.

Food for thought

Fancy celebrity chef food at high street prices? Then try the down-to-earth Gordon Ramsay restaurants that offer a budget-friendly take on his world-renowned cuisine.

Tuck into sushi, salads, steaks and more at Heddon Street Kitchen or any Bread Street Kitchen, where kids under 8 get a free main from a set menu that includes bangers and burgers.

Instagram-addict teens will love Ave Mario in cool Covent Garden – the neon lights, statement mirrors and glitzy furnishings make for great posts.

Heddon Street Kitchen offers a down-to-earth dining experience by Gordon Ramsay. Photo / Getty Images

Summer Night City

Okay, you might have read about this one in the guidebooks, but this experience is about as unique as it gets.

The UK has always held a special place in the ABBA success story, after the Swedish superstars won Eurovision there in 1974 and chose to launch the Mamma Mia! musical there 25 years later.

So it’s fitting they chose London for an ABBA behemoth you won’t experience anywhere else – ABBA Voyage.

It’s a concert like no other, a chance for fans to see the band as if they were performing live once again... courtesy of intricate computer imagery created by 1000 animators.

You’ll hear many of their biggest hits, with the original lyrics playing over a live band, and be treated to costume changes, dance routines and epic light shows. It’s a thrilling substitute for the real thing.

For more things to do in London, see visitlondon.com