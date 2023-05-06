Destination of the week: Regal UK
Why you should go
In keeping with the festivities for King Charles’ coronation, it feels appropriate to take a dive into the UK’s top royal attractions. With the coronation estimated to bring in an almighty £6.37 billion from jubilee spending and tourism, let’s venture overseas and spend large on souvenir teacups.
Top spots
For royal devotees, London and Buckingham Palace is a no-brainer, whereas Lancaster Castle in Lancashire is notorious but lesser known. Owned by the King, this medieval castle and former prison is open to the public for tours of the courtrooms, prison cells and execution sites. Head further north to Edinburgh and purchase a Royal Edinburgh Ticket. Granting entry to Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Britannia, Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal yacht. Step inside and discover how lavishly the royals lived on board, culminating with hot scones in the Royal Deck Tea Room.
In London, Westminster Abbey has been Britain’s coronation church since 1066. At NZ$55 per person, visiting isn’t cheap but it’s worth adding on $20 to join a verger for a guided tour. You’ll be privy to secrets in the royal tombs and lady chapel, as well as areas not accessible to general visitors.
Best eats
Where do the royals dine, you ask? Certainly nowhere cheap. Bellamy’s French brasserie in London’s Mayfair was a favourite of the Queen, while Princess Diana was all about Launceston Place in Kensington. Taste the cheese souffle named in her honour. If budgets are austere, UK supermarkets are stacked with royal-themed foods such as crown-shaped pork pies.
For more things to do in the UK – royal or otherwise – see visitbritain.com/en