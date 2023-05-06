Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in London, UK. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the week: Regal UK

Why you should go

In keeping with the festivities for King Charles’ coronation, it feels appropriate to take a dive into the UK’s top royal attractions. With the coronation estimated to bring in an almighty £6.37 billion from jubilee spending and tourism, let’s venture overseas and spend large on souvenir teacups.

Inspired by the King's coronation, souvenirs are all over London. Photo / Getty Images

Top spots

For royal devotees, London and Buckingham Palace is a no-brainer, whereas Lancaster Castle in Lancashire is notorious but lesser known. Owned by the King, this medieval castle and former prison is open to the public for tours of the courtrooms, prison cells and execution sites. Head further north to Edinburgh and purchase a Royal Edinburgh Ticket. Granting entry to Edinburgh Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Britannia, Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal yacht. Step inside and discover how lavishly the royals lived on board, culminating with hot scones in the Royal Deck Tea Room.

Step inside Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal yacht in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

In London, Westminster Abbey has been Britain’s coronation church since 1066. At NZ$55 per person, visiting isn’t cheap but it’s worth adding on $20 to join a verger for a guided tour. You’ll be privy to secrets in the royal tombs and lady chapel, as well as areas not accessible to general visitors.

Aerial view of Westminster Abbey in London. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Where do the royals dine, you ask? Certainly nowhere cheap. Bellamy’s French brasserie in London’s Mayfair was a favourite of the Queen, while Princess Diana was all about Launceston Place in Kensington. Taste the cheese souffle named in her honour. If budgets are austere, UK supermarkets are stacked with royal-themed foods such as crown-shaped pork pies.

Princess Diana often dined at Launceston Place in Kensington, London. Photo / Getty Images

For more things to do in the UK – royal or otherwise – see visitbritain.com/en