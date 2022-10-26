Members of the stranded party were pulled up the elevator shaft by members of the Coconino Sherff's Office. Photo / Michael Jimenez, Coconino Sherff's Office

Six people trapped underground for over 24 hours have been lifted to safety, after an elevator malfunction in the Grand Canyon tunnels attraction.

The party of stranded visitors included two young children, according to the New York Post. They were rescued during an operation on Monday. This was conducted by lifting them out via the inoperational elevator shafts, according to a statement from the Conino County Sheriff's office.

The visitors had been stuck in the subterranean visitor attraction since Sunday night.

When it was clear that the elevators were not able to be fixed the tourists were given the option of being winched out of the tunnels via pulley.

Five tourists who spent more than 26 hours stuck underground in an Arizona cavern attraction following an elevator malfunction have been lifted to safety, officials said Tuesday.

"A rope was sent down the elevator shaft and these people were lifted up individually. I think we were done sometime around 7," Jon Paxton of the Sheriff's Office told the Post.

While there was an unprotected climb out of the Canyons, medical issues among the tourists prevented the group attempting the 20 flights of stairs back to ground level.

"There was no protection from anybody slipping and falling," Sherry Jimenez, one of the trapped tourists told local TV station KNXV.

Jimenez's two, young grandchildren were also trapped in the shaft, along with her daughter in law. They were running out of food and nappies for the toddlers, according to the Sheriff's report.

The five tourists were stuck below 200 feet underground after the elevator malfunctioned. Photo/ Coconino County Sheriff's Office

There is accommodation inside the canyons, which authorities say was made available to the trapped visitors.

The family told the Post they would not be going on another cavern tour "ever again."

"I'm super frustrated because it's 2022, almost 2023, and I think handicap accessible should definitely be advanced by now," said Jimenez's daughter-in-law, Felicia.