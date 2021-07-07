100% pure celebration of the Meaning of Matariki

What does Matariki mean to you?

New Zealanders have never been so well informed about the Matariki celebrations.

We recognise the stars, where to look for them and their significance in the heralding of the Māori New Year.

We even know the dates on which the public holiday will fall for the next 30 years.

But as a time for personal reflection, we might not know what it means for each other.

Tourism New Zealand has released a video featuring a more personal take on the midwinter festival.

The leading lights appearing in the video include author and astronomer Dr Rangi Matamua, celebrity chef Rewi Spraggon and the pupils of Tauranga Girls' College.

Called 'Matariki Moments 2021', it is an insight to what the time for remembrance, future promise and marking the present means to the contributors.

As the end of the calendar, it is a traditional point to remember past events and departed loved ones. However, it is also a time for celebration.

Food and music are what everyone can agree on.

A more traditional pastime could be flying Manu Aute kites, with new years' wishes and prayers tied into the tail.

However you choose to mark it, the message is the same: to honour Matariki.

Mānawatia a Matariki.