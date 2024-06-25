As a result, many tourists have been revising their itineraries to avoid the crowds. Many travellers are now seeking recommendations for under-rated (and under-populated) destinations to spend their time and money.

European cities are expecting an influx of excited visitors this summer. Photo / 123rf

This is a great tactic, but it’s important to note that not all European destinations promise sunny skies and warm weather.

Some European cities are left out from the sunny club and are sadly drenched in rain. And while a bit of rain can add a romantic touch to your trip (and photos), frequent downpours can also wash away your dream plans.

Certainly, you don’t want to spend your hot European holiday cooped up inside.

Fortunately, Onlinecasino.co.nz has done the hard work for us and analysed 12 years’ worth of historical data from World Weather Online to find out which European cities on average get the most rainfall during summer (June, July, and August).

The Rainiest Cities in Europe During Summer graph by (COMPANY). Photo / (COMPANY)

Take note of the rainiest cities to avoid in your trip to ensure a more pleasant and sunny experience.

Top 10 rainiest cities in Europe

Vaduz, Liechtenstein

With an average of 49 days of rainfall during summer, Vaduz tops the list. Despite its picturesque setting and rich history, the frequent rain can put a damper on sightseeing and outdoor activities. If you happen to find yourself in the area, some of the best places to visit are Vaduz Castle, Kunstmuseum Liechtenstein, and the Cathedral of St Florin.

Bergen, Norway

Known for its stunning fjords, Bergen experiences 36 days of rain (on average) over the summer months. The city’s beauty is undeniable, with the Unesco World Heritage Centre Bryggen Hanseatic Wharf, Mount Fløyen, and Bergenhus Fortress, one of Norway’s oldest and best-preserved fortifications. Try to visit Bergen on a sunny day if you don’t want the persistent rain to hinder your ability to enjoy its natural wonders.

Sochi, Russia

Sochi sees about 35 days of rain during the summer months. Though it’s a popular resort city on the Black Sea, with an addition of the flora and fauna in Sochi Arboretum and amusements in Riviera Park of Culture and Leisure, the frequent rain showers can be a challenge for beachgoers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva’s sophisticated charm and scenic views are often accompanied by rain, with 34 days of rainfall on average. This can make exploring the city and its surroundings less enjoyable. If you’re ever in Geneva, visit the large fountain in Geneva, the Jet d’Eau, the beautiful Jardin Anglais, and one of the largest lakes in Western Europe, Lake Geneva.

Oslo, Norway

Oslo also sees 34 days of rain in summer. The Norwegian capital’s cultural and historical attractions are plentiful, like the Museum of the Viking Age where you can see the world’s best-preserved Viking ships, and walk through the iconic Vigeland Sculpture Park, but make sure to check the weather forecast - or pack an umbrella.

Zurich, Switzerland

Like Geneva, Zurich experiences about 34 rainy days during the summer. The rain can affect outdoor plans, such as lake excursions and city tours. During the rainy days, you can shop for expensive and luxury items at Zurich’s main downtown street, Bahnhofstrasse, and try world-class restaurants.

Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra la Vella, the small capital city of Andorra, faces 34 days of rain on average during the summer. While it offers beautiful mountain scenery and shopping opportunities, the frequent rain might limit outdoor activities. Luckily, you can warm up and relax in the Caldea thermal spa.

Krakow, Poland

Krakow, with its rich history and vibrant cultural scene, gets about 33 days of rain during the summer. The wet weather can impact on the ability to explore its medieval streets and landmarks like the Wawel Royal Castle, the Main Market Square, and St Mary’s Basilica.

Kirklees, United Kingdom

Kirklees, a West Yorkshire borough in the United Kingdom, sees 33 rainy days in summer. This area’s natural beauty and heritage sites are best enjoyed in dry conditions, which can be rare, so indulge in an indoor visit at the mysterious Oakwell Hall and see the Kirklees Light Railway’s narrow-gauge steam trains.

Glasgow, United Kingdom

Glasgow rounds out the list with 32 days of rainfall. The city’s lively cultural scene and historic architecture are often overshadowed by its wet weather. You can still enjoy a day in the city by exploring its diverse collection of museums such as Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, and the iconic Gallery of Modern Art (GoMa).



