10 of the best Fiji cruises

The Celebrity Edge caters to nearly 3000 guests, making it a floating city on water. Photo / Celebrity Edge

Seabourn | Melanesia & Polynesia: Island Cultures & Coral Coasts

A cruise on Seabourn Pursuit is ideal for regular visitors to Fiji as the ship visits lesser-known ports like Kadavu and Vulaga, which offers excellent snorkelling. On this 14-night voyage departing on September 27, 2025 from the market town of Lautoka on the northwest coast of Viti Levu (the island where international flights arrive), you could also choose to enjoy a land-based Fiji holiday before you board your cruise. Along with visiting destinations like Tonga, Samoa and the Cook Islands, you’ll enjoy the casual yet stylish atmosphere onboard Seabourn Pursuit as you make your way to Papeete.

Priced from NZ$20,805pp twin share. seabourn.com

Carnival Cruise Line | Fiji and South Pacific

Set sail from Brisbane on February 22, 2025 for an 11-night round-trip cruise on Carnival Luminosa that showcases two different aspects of Fiji: the village atmosphere of Dravuni Island and the main island’s bustling tourist port of Denarau. The latter offers a broad selection of day trips, ranging from land-based cultural excursions to snorkelling tours to the outer islands. Carnival is a family-friendly cruise line ideal for those travelling with kids or anyone looking for a well-priced multigenerational getaway, as most dining and entertainment options are included in the fare.

Priced from NZ$1800pp. twin share. carnival.com.au

Dravuni Island in Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

Holland America | Islands of the South Pacific

Spend 28 nights exploring the islands of the South Pacific as you sail from Sydney to Auckland on Holland America’s Noordam, which has a traditional atmosphere that appeals to retirees and travellers who don’t need lots of bells and whistles. Departing on January 4, 2026, your voyage kicks off with a leisurely sail up the Queensland coast, calling at ports like Moreton Island, Townsville and Cairns before Noordam ventures further afield to Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. In Fiji, you’ll call at city ports like Suva and Lautoka, and the island of Dravuni.

Priced from NZ$6640pp twin share. hollandamerica.com

Oceania Cruises | Papeete to Auckland

If you can’t decide between a cruise to Tahiti or Fiji, this 28-night sailing on Oceania Cruises’ Nautica offers the best of both worlds. You’ll spend a day in Suva and Lautoka in Fiji and get to experience multiple ports in Tahiti, starting with an overnight stay in Papeete where this voyage begins on February 25, 2025. There are also stops in Vanuatu, Samoa and New Caledonia before your journey ends in Auckland. Oceania Cruises offers some of the best food at sea, with speciality restaurants included in the cost of your fare and a luxurious yet relaxed atmosphere.

Priced from NZ$15,735pp twin share. oceaniacruises.com

This 28-night journey on Nautica lets you experience both Fiji and Tahiti, making it the best of both worlds. Photo / Oceania Cruises

Blue Lagoon Cruises | Explorer Cruise

If you’re looking for a Fiji cruise with the freedom to relax onboard or fully immerse yourself in Fiji’s village life and culture, small-ship operator Blue Lagoon Cruises could be for you. This boutique line offers a choice of sailings of up to seven nights, but it’s hard to go past the three-night itinerary, which packs plenty of swimming, snorkelling and cultural immersion into a short but sweet trip. Fiji Princess carries a maximum of 70 passengers and offers an intimate journey with a predominantly Fijian crew.

Priced from NZ$2205pp twin share. bluelagooncruises.com

Blue Lagoon Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line | South Pacific: Fiji, Vanuatu & Great Barrier Reef

Departing on April 23, 2025, this 14-night sailing on Norwegian Sun offers the ultimate tropical escape. Sailing from Cairns, it includes stops at 10 ports across three South Pacific countries, including four destinations in Fiji - Dravuni, Suva, Savusavu and Lautoka. Perfect for adventure seekers and those looking to relax, highlights on this voyage include pristine beaches lined with swaying palm trees and shopping for traditional Fijian handicrafts at the market in Lautoka. You’ll also spend the day at Savusavu, a less-visited port with great snorkelling spots and a village vibe.

Priced from NZ$3805pp twin share. ncl.com

Norwegian Sun departs from Cairns, offering easy access to the Great Barrier Reef before heading to the South Pacific. Photo / NCL

Princess Cruises | Fiji Cruise

Royal Princess caters to 3560 passengers and departs Sydney on March 16, 2025, for a 13-night round-trip cruise that calls at Fiji’s most popular ports: Dravuni Island, Lautoka and Suva. Whether you prefer swimming and swaying palm trees, exploring bustling capital cities or village visits and cultural immersion, this crowd-pleasing sailing offers endless possibilities for an enjoyable Fiji holiday. Princess Cruises caters to a broad demographic, so there’s a good choice of dining and activities onboard, and you’ll get to share the Fiji fun with travellers of all ages.

Priced from NZ$3025pp twin share. princess.com

P&O Cruises Australia | Fiji Adventure

On May 4, 2026, Pacific Adventure (or Carnival Adventure as the ship will be known from March 29, 2025) will set sail from Sydney on a round-trip cruise to Fiji. With most dining options and onboard activities included in your fare, this Fiji holiday won’t break the bank. Onboard, you’ll find a variety of dining and entertainment options and an excellent selection of family cabins sleeping up to eight people. Ports on this sailing include the lively market town of Lautoka and Dravuni Island, where you can make the most of its sandy beaches and swimming spots.

Priced from NZ$1570pp twin share. pocruises.com.au

Pacific Adventure departs from Sydney, offering a budget-friendly way to experience Fiji without compromising on fun. Photo / P&O Cruises

Regent Seven Seas | Vibrant Fiji and Polynesian Magic

It’s easy to make the most of your time in Fiji on this 16-night cruise on Seven Seas Navigator, as unlimited shore excursions are included in your fare, along with speciality dining, Wi-Fi, laundry, gratuities, mini-bar, drinks and more. After you depart Auckland on February 6, 2026, you’ll spend 16 nights exploring Lautoka and Suva in Fiji and beyond, with calls in Pago Pago and Apia, and an overnight stay in Bora Bora before the ship docks in Papeete. Seven Seas Navigator delivers a luxurious cruise experience, catering to just 490 guests.

Priced from NZ$15,205pp twin share. rssc.com