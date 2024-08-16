Priced from NZ$4890 p.p. twin share.

Avalon Waterways allows you to immerse yourself in Southeast Asian culture, with opportunities to visit traditional markets, rice fields, and temples in Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo / Avalon Waterways

Viking Ocean Cruises | Bangkok, Bali and beyond

Do you enjoy extended stays in port? This itinerary bookends your holiday with two overnight stays, plus you get another overnight stay in Jakarta in the middle of this 12-night Viking Ocean voyage. Available in both directions, you’ll also stop in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Singapore along the way. A three-night pre- or post-cruise tour to Ubud in Bali and a four-night pre- or post-cruise tour to Angkor Wat are also available as an add-on to this itinerary if you want to see these classic spots.

Priced from $10,000 p.p. twin share.

vikingcruises.com.au

Enjoy extended stays with overnights in Bangkok, Jakarta, and Bali, plus optional tours to Singapore, Ubud, and Angkor Wat. Photo / NCL

Scenic | Ultimate journey through Southeast Asia

This 28-night Southeast Asia adventure is so comprehensive that it requires two ships: Scenic Eclipse II and the river ship, Scenic Spirit. Starting in Siem Reap in Cambodia, you’ll sail the Mekong River on a journey that includes the chance to see the sunrise at Angkor Wat, followed by a champagne breakfast. From here, it’s off to Bali to board Scenic Eclipse II for a voyage through Indonesia and the Philippines. Animal highlights such as swimming with stingless jellyfish, spotting Komodo dragons, and seeing native orangutans in Borneo abound before your journey ends in Taiwan.

Priced from $35,145 p.p. twin share

scenicnz.com

Norwegian Cruise Line | Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia

Depart from Singapore and spend 12 nights exploring Southeast Asia on Norwegian Sun, a family friendly ship that also offers plenty for adults to enjoy. With only two sea days and overnight stays in both Phuket and Bali, this itinerary is ideal for travellers who enjoy exploring onshore as much as they love cruising. Other highlights include lesser-known ports in Indonesia such as Semarang and Surabaya, adventure tours or relaxing on the beach in Langkawi in Malaysia, and Jakarta where you can explore the Indonesian capital’s old town filled with Dutch colonial buildings.

Priced from $5300 p.p. twin share

ncl.com

Heritage Expeditions | Indonesian explorer

Discover Indonesia’s remote islands alongside renowned scientist Professor Tim Flannery on this voyage from Bali to Madang in Papua New Guinea, with a flight from Madang to Cairns included in your fare. The itinerary is packed with natural wonders and wildlife encounters, from swimming with whale sharks and walking with Komodo dragons to snorkelling at Pink Beach, Wakatobi National Park and Raja Ampat. On land, you’ll join Flannery to observe Birds of Paradise in the wild, and also see traditional dances in remote villages along the Sepik River.

$16,530 p.p. twin share

heritage-expeditions.com

Komodo dragons, native to Indonesia, are the largest lizards on Earth, growing up to 3m-long. Photo / D. Brown, Heritage Expeditions

Pandaw | Halong Bay and Red River

This all-inclusive trip down Vietnam’s lesser-known Red River has plenty of laid-back charm with a focus on hanging out with the locals, strolling through bustling markets and visiting workshops where craftspeople make authentic arts and crafts according to traditions that have been handed down through families for generations. Your journey begins in Halong Bay where you’ll board your luxurious river ship and explore the area’s limestone cliffs, floating villages and hidden caves for a couple of days, with no need to book a day trip. If you are travelling with kids, up to two children aged 5 to 17 get a cabin next door to their parent’s room for free.

Priced from $6320 p.p. twin share

pandaw.com

Vietnam's Halong Bay. Photo / 123rf

AYANA Cruises | Komodo National Park luxury cruise

Ideal for families or friends travelling together, AYANA Lako di’a is a luxurious traditional wooden phinisi sailing ship with nine air-conditioned suites that have ensuites and private balconies offering boutique overnight cruises to experience Komodo National Park and its famous dragons. Along with relaxing on deck, you’ll take a guided hike to the summit of Padar Island, swim at Pink Beach and tour Komodo Island with a park ranger to see Komodo Dragons in the wild. Entrance fees for the national park and transfers to and from Komodo International Airport are included in the fare.

Priced from $1540 p.p. twin share

ayana.com

Sail on the luxurious AYANA Lako di'a, a traditional wooden phinisi with nine air-conditioned suites, and explore Komodo National Park. Activities include a guided hike to Padar Island and swimming at the renowned Pink Beach. Photo / AYANA

Celebrity Cruises | Bali, Malaysia and Thailand holiday

Set sail from Benoa in Bali for a 12-night cruise to Singapore on Celebrity Millenium (or ‘Millie’ as this ship is affectionately known) that takes in some of Southeast Asia’s most popular towns. This itinerary includes two overnight stays: one on Phuket in Thailand and another in Penang, where you can hit the beach or explore Unesco World Heritage-listed George Town. You’ll also stop in Port Klang, a popular jumping-off spot for trips to Kuala Lumpur, and Langkawi where you can explore the island’s tropical landscape or go snorkelling in Pulau Payar Marine Park.

Priced from $2580 p.p. twin share.

celebritycruises.com

This cruise departs from Bali and includes two overnight stays, allowing you to explore the beaches of Phuket and the heritage sites of Penang. Photo / Celebrity Cruises

Coral Expeditions | Raja Ampat and Spice Islands

Discover the limestone karst islands, sheltered lagoons, bays, and beaches of the Raja Ampat archipelago in Indonesia on this all-inclusive 18-night round-trip expedition cruise from Darwin. With only one sea day at the start of the cruise, this voyage is ideal for active travellers who want to learn more about the culture and history of these seldom-visited islands. From snorkelling on a lava flow reef system near the Gunung Api volcano to learning about the region’s Portuguese colonial history and swimming with whale sharks in Teluk Cenderawasih National Park, this itinerary will have you diving into everything Indonesia’s Spice Islands have to offer.

From $21,290 p.p. twin share.

coralexpeditions.com

Ponant | Indonesian temples and volcanoes

Explore Unesco World Heritage Sites such as Komodo National Park, Borobudur Temple, Ujung Kulon National Park and the lush Singapore Botanic Gardens on this 12-night voyage from Bali to Singapore, which also includes off-the-beaten track destinations such as the Belitung archipelago where the pristine white beaches covered in large boulders look like something off a picture postcard. Your luxury expedition ship, Le Jacques-Cartier, comes with a fleet of zodiacs, a team of naturalist guides and an underwater observatory called the Blue Eye Lounge.

Priced from $11,040 p.p. twin share

ponant.com