The flight from Auckland to Niue might be just 3½ hours but this remote tropical island feels a whole world away, with abundant coral reefs, crystal-clear water and balmy temperatures all year round.

Whether you’re planning a trip or just curious to know more, here are 10 facts everyone should know about Niue before visiting.

1. Location, location location

Niue is a small island country in the South Pacific. It’s approximately 2400 kilometres northeast of New Zealand, between Fiji and the Cook Islands. As mentioned, it takes around 3½ hours to reach by plane from Auckland.

2. Small but mighty

With an area of just 260 square kilometres, Niue is one of the smallest self-governing nations in the world. It’s also one of the least populated countries, with a population of only about 1620. While it’s self-governing, it is in “free association” with Aotearoa. This means it’s part of the “Realm of New Zealand”, so Niueans are New Zealand citizens and we share a head of state in King Charles III.

Explore beautiful Niue and Rarotonga in late springtime. Photo / Supplied

3. Mother tongue

Niuean is one of the two official languages on the island but don’t worry, English is the other and it’s used across the country. However, Niuean (also called Vagahau Niue), has been classified in the past as endangered by Unesco, so it is worth trying to use some of the language while you’re there. “Fakaalofa atu” means hello, while “fakamolemole” means please.

4. Ditch currency conversion

Mentally converting currencies can be confusing while on holiday, so you’ll be pleased to know this isn’t necessary in Niue. The country does not issue its own currency, using New Zealand dollars instead.

5. Cash is king

That being said, it’s crucial to bring cash when you visit. While we’ve all come to love payWave or Apple Pay or good old credit cards, many businesses and restaurants do not accept credit cards or have limitations. ATMs are available on the island but have a reputation for being out of order. So take cash with you.

6. World-famous coral atolls

Take the world’s largest raised coral atoll, add clear ocean waters and you have the recipe for some of the best diving and snorkelling ever. Niue is surrounded by coral reefs, which are home to a rich array of sea creatures, so make sure you pack your swimwear and plan on getting into the ocean during your visit.

Niue boasts some of the clearest ocean water in the world, providing spectacular snorkelling, diving and fishing. Photo / Supplied

7. Visa-free entry

Kiwis and many other travellers from the US, Canada and Australia don’t need a visa to visit Niue on holiday, as long as they don’t stay longer than 30 days. This means all you need for a short visit to Niue is a valid passport.

8. Strong Polynesian culture

Niue’s culture is deeply rooted in Polynesian traditions and, as in many Polynesian nations, traditional dance, art, music and philosophies are still respected and passed down from generation to generation. If you’re interested in learning more about Niuean culture, consider visiting the local market, buying authentic crafts made by locals, visiting Fale Tau Taoga Niue, the national museum, or dropping into a Sunday church service to hear the beautiful singing.

Niuean culture is greatly cherished across the island and reflected in dance, clothing, food and celebrations.

9. Warm all year round

Niue has a tropical climate, which means it’s pretty balmy all year round. For the best weather, visit during the dry season, which is April to November. During this time, the average rainfall decreases but temperatures hover around 21-27°C; perfect conditions for outdoor adventures.

10. Remote and rustic

As a remote, far-flung island in the middle of the Pacific, it’s no surprise that accommodation options are limited. Since Niue has just a few dozen hotels, motels and other accommodation options, travellers should book well in advance, especially during the peak tourist season, to ensure they get their preferred choice.