Niue’s limestone terrain is chiselled into a labyrinth of chasms, coves and lagoons. Photo / Getty Images

Destination of the week: Niue

Why you should go

The flight from Auckland to Niue is a 3.5-hour hop into another realm. One where motorways seem farcical, a pollution-free night sky prevails, and the idea of a (near) deserted tropical island isn’t so much a fantasy, but a reality. With a population of just 1620 people, Niue sits on the world’s largest raised coral atoll, with an abundance of reef life and a distinct lack of silt, allowing for crystal-clear water. The end of April marks the start of the dry season when average rainfall decreases but temperatures sit around a very pleasant 21-27°C.

Venture to Matapa Chasm for snorkelling. Photo / 123rf

Top spots

Niue’s limestone terrain has been chiseled into a labyrinth of explorable chasms and coves and while the scant beaches aren’t smooth and golden, idyllic lagoons such as Limu Pools entice with unfathomably blue water. Adventure to Talava Arches to marvel at an impressive 35m natural archway, then head to neighbouring Matapa Chasm for snorkelling. This needn’t be your conventional flop-and-drop Pacific Island holiday, so tap into local expertise for unique experiences such as vanilla plantation tours and bike rides deep into the Huvalu Forest Conservation Area. Should you be in Niue between June and September, take advantage of the island’s many signposted whale lookouts; the ocean is surprisingly deep by the shore, permitting exceptional humpback whale viewing.

Niue's Limu Pools entice with unfathomably blue water. Photo / Getty Images

Best eats

Giant uga (coconut crabs) are considered a Niuean delicacy. Try your luck scoring one at Alofi market every Tuesday and Friday morning – but arrive early and optimistic. You might have better luck tasting uga at an umu night: a traditional style of underground cooking. Hio Cafe & Bar occupies a rustic red container in the clifftop village of Tuapa and their Niuean Umu Night is always a big hit.

