Work-from-home essentials: Must-haves to upgrade your WFH set-up

With hybrid and flexible working becoming a reality for most, it might be time to upgrade your working-from-home space to truly get those creative juices flowing.

Whether you’re a full-time remote worker or have a hybrid work setup and WFH a couple of days a week, it’s still essential to carve out a space that inspires you to be productive and assists you in maintaining a work-life balance. Working from home should be a blessing rather than a distraction-filled curse, which is why it is so important to cultivate the perfect work area.

To create the ideal setup you may need to enhance your existing workspace by adding the right finishing touches to achieve ultimate productivity. We’ve curated the perfect list of must-haves from wireless tech to aesthetic coffee mugs and a stylish chalkboard to help keep you on track this year.

Keep scrolling for the must-have products that we think will upgrade your work-from-home experience.

Logitech POP Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard - $135.99

Typing all day just got easier with the Logitech Wireless Keyboard. It’s a functional option that is still aesthetically pleasing which, let’s face it, just makes work a little more fun. Buy Now

Logitech Pebble Wireless Mouse - $47.99

Ditch the tiny laptop keypad and opt for the Logitech Wireless Mouse instead! Your wrists will thank me later. Buy Now

Bonelk Stance Laptop Stand - Silver - $71.99

Perfect your laptop setup with the Bonelk Laptop stand: not only does it help cool your busy machine but its raised ergonomic design is great for your posture! Buy Now

TYPO Rise and Grind Mug Set - $24.99

Having pretty everyday accessories is a huge mood booster. So add some fun back into your daily work routine with the Typo Rise and Grind Mug Set. Buy Now

Monstera Deliciosa House Plant - $55

Want to instantly boost your mood, wellbeing and productivity? A fresh pot plant is a guaranteed way to create good vibes. The more plants, the better. Buy Now

Living & Co Magnus Lamp White - $32

Working from home often means the hours are flexible, so you may find yourself cramming in some last-minute late-night work sessions. Make sure to avoid the strain on your eyes by nailing your lighting with the Living & Co Magnus Lamp. Buy Now

TYPO A2 Dry Erase Magnetic Board - $29.99

Need to manage your hectic work schedule and stay motivated? Keep effortlessly organised with the Typo Dry Erase Magnetic Board. Buy Now

