You don’t have to look far to buy a present your partner will love. Photo / 123rf

There’s something truly magical about finding the perfect gift that brings a smile to your loved one’s face. With Valentine’s Day coming, it’s time to start searching. Luckily, you don’t have to look far and go out to buy a memorable present. Amazon brings a variety of gift options to make Valentine’s extra special. Here are a few that may inspire you:

Best Valentine’s Day apparel gifts for him

Amazon Essentials Men’s Waffle Shawl - $46.34-48.35

Hanes Men’s Woven Plain-Weave Pajama Set - $40.51-68.02

Under Armour Men’s Tech Golf Polo - $64.97-75.06

Amazon Essentials Men’s Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts - $37.66-42.90

Champion Men’s Powerblend Retro Fleece Jogger Pant - $44.13-64.82

Best Valentine’s Day apparel gifts for her

Fila - Women’s Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe - $73.86

Amazon Essentials Women’s - $36.42-42.90

CRZ YOGA Women’s Sport Running Leggings - $50.53-60.68

Teva Women’s Original Universal Sandal - $65.99-95.00

OQQ - $72.03-72.10

Trendy Men’s bags

JanSport Cool Student Backpack - $120.72

JANSPORT SuperBreak One Backpack - $83.38-123.68

Bellroy Hide & Seek Wallet - $156.25

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Eton Leather Card Holder - $47.17

Fossil Men’s RFID Blocking Derrick Leather Bifold Wallet - $98.08

Popular Women’s bags

Fossil Wallet - $183.70-218.79

Fjallraven - Kanken Classic Pack - $159.83

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag - $96.24

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Crossbody Bucket Bag - $95.18

Mogor Women’s Triangle Bling Glitter Purse - $36.34

Stylish men’s watches

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40 Watch - $143.87

Casio Men’s Vintage CA53W-1 Calculator Watch - $37.09

Fossil Men’s Grant Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch - $225.96

Daniel Wellington Classic Sheffield Watch - $340.85

Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Quartz Watch - $364.92

Beautiful women’s watches

Michael Kors Darci Women’s Three Hand Wrist Watch - $338.01

Skagen Women’s Freja Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch - $213.98-355.24

Anne Klein Women’s 105491SVTT Two-Tone Dress Watch - $113.83

Jewellery for her

Leafael Infinity Love Heart Necklace - $67.45

PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings - $16.93

CHESKY 14K Gold/Silver Plated Snake Chain Necklace - $14.60

Jewlpire 925 Sterling Silver Chain Necklace - $32.95

Amberta 925 Sterling Silver Fine Circle Hinged Hoops - $19.32

Beauty items she’ll love

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener - $332.74

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil - $36.54

Olaplex Pack: No.4 + No.5 - Daily Cleanse and Condition Duo - $81.05

Revlon One-Step Volumiser Original 1.0 Blowout Brush - $122.53

COSRX Snail 92% All in One Cream - $32.59

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set XL - $34.84

TYMO Hair Straightener Brush - $75.86

Valentine’s Day fragrance finds

Burberry London Eau De Parfum - $76.08-108.64

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette - $53.26-73.86

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette - $117.20-140.86

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum - $265.18

Gucci Bamboo Eau de Perfume - $179.24-225.53

Katy Perry Royal Revolution Eau De Parfum - $26.87-49.46

Tommy Hilfiger Eau de Toilette - $61.76-89.25

Enjoy the outdoors on Valentine’s Day

VIPITH Head Net Hat - $34.57-36.56

EINSKEY Sun Hat - $31.47

LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger - $143.04

Huski Wine Cooler - $91.39

Gaming gifts for both of you

PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - $87.69

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $100.04

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch - $76.44

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch - $87.69

ROKR 3D Wooden Puzzle Mechanical Model Kits for Adults - $101.23

Top Valentine gadget deals

Lenovo Legion M200 RGB Gaming Mouse - $52.69-80.49

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 RAPIDFIRE Low Profile - $267.74-397.85

Corsair CH-9100020-WW MM100 Performance Gaming Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - $16.87

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Smartwatch - $248.12

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4 2666 C16 for DDR4 Systems - $87.04

Fujifilm Mini 9 Instant Camera with Clear Accents - $245.06

Sennheiser Over Ear Wireless Headphones - $170.99

Sennheiser Open Back Headphones HD 599 Special Edition - $168.61

Elgato Cam Link 4K, External Camera Capture Card - $178.74

Kindle Oasis - $487.50

Instax Fujifilm Mini 90 Instant Camera - $224.43

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a good Valentine’s Day gift?

Your partner will surely appreciate something thoughtful and unique. Try to look for a gift that suits their preferences and interests. A mix of romance and practicality is a good idea, too.

Is it necessary to give a gift on Valentine’s Day?

There’s no strict rule about exchanging presents on this day, and gift-giving can vary from person to person. Though, you might want to look at it as an opportunity to express your love and appreciation.

How much should I spend on a Valentine’s Day gift?

It depends on a few factors, like your personal budget and the nature of your relationship. A long-term partner may have different expectations than someone you’ve recently started dating. If you’re unsure of what to get, you can ask them to give you a clue on what they want. However, it’s best to keep in mind that costs do not determine the value of the gift.

What are some gender-neutral Valentine’s Day gift ideas?

Consider items for shared experiences such as gaming, camping, or simply enjoying a trip. The key is to focus on shared interests that celebrate your connection.

Is it okay to give the same gift every year?

While it’s okay to give a similar gift for Valentine’s Day every year (especially if it holds special meaning for both of you), it’s worth considering new presents to keep the gesture fresh and exciting.

What do you get for someone you just started dating on Valentine’s Day?

If you and your partner have just started, opt for a thoughtful yet not overly intimate gift that shows you’ve been paying attention. You can buy them a stylish but practical gift, like jewellery or a wallet. Small gadgets or accessories related to their interests can also make thoughtful presents.

