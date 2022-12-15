Summer tech essentials: the best new portable gadgets and electronics

Meet your new summer tech essentials. Photo / Getty Images

Summer is a time to unwind, but sometimes it’s hard to completely unplug. Portable tech essentials offer you peace of mind even if wall outlets are out of range.

A lot of us, whether we care to admit it or not, will inevitably be packing a few handy gadgets in our travel bags this year, from essentials such as adaptors or power banks to the fun gizmos that make a journey more enjoyable.

Travel accessories can help make your getaways more entertaining, organised, and hassle-free. With that in mind, we have curated the best travel gadgets that you will actually use this summer.

Fujifilm Instax SQ1 Instant Camera Glacier Blue - $219

Embrace authenticity this summer, ditch the all-consuming iPhone that you swear you only brought to “take pictures with”, and instead opt for an instant camera to capture memories in a stylish, retro way.

Enjoy the simplicity of instant photography with the Instax Square SQ1. Watch your memories come to life in square prints, all you need to do is twist the lens, point and shoot.





GHD Flight Hair Dryer Mini - $119

Packing for a getaway often means sacrificing your usual go-to beauty staples, and the first to go is usually the annoyingly large but completely necessary full-sized hairdryer. Enter the trusty travel hair dryer guaranteed to save space in your luggage this summer.

Harness the power of easy holiday hair with GHD's lightweight travel hair dryer for salon style, the on-the-go. This handy travel-size hair dryer packs styling power in a lightweight compact design.





Belkin BOOST UP CHARGE Power Bank 10K - $59.99

We all spend more time using our phones than we’d care to admit and the holidays tend to be no exception. Whether you enjoy camping, glamping or a more rustic escape, plugging your phone in to charge isn’t always an option. This is why a portable power bank has quickly become a summer essential.

Get yourself an external battery power bank you won't have to worry about missing calls or updating your social media ever again.









Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Speaker - Sunset Red - $169

Bring the perfectly curated summer playlist with you anywhere you go. This summer, say goodbye to your old faithful lacklustre speaker and consider an upgrade.

This portable speaker is completely waterproof, floats, and has Bluetooth, so you can easily access and stream music anywhere you go.

Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones - $179

While we all love getting away with friends and family, sometimes we need headspace. Privacy isn’t always a realistic option on holiday. If you sometimes prefer to temporarily block out the world around you for peace of mind, you may want to try these wireless noise-isolating headphones.

The Skullcandy Hesh Evo Headphones offer wireless simplicity, plus they're flat-folding and convenient to take anywhere you go.








