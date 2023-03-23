Steal the trending look: Sydney Sweeney’s outfit for less

Sydney Sweeney has gained icon status for her impeccable acting and killer style!

With her undeniable talent and impressive range, Sydney Sweeney has established herself as one of the most captivating rising stars in the entertainment industry, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats wondering what she’ll be doing next!

Sydney is known for her iconic performances in Euphoria and White Lotus, however, what truly sets her apart is an unparalleled sense of style that effortlessly blends classic preppy elements with edgy and sultry undertones. Over the years, her fashion sense has evolved into a refined, sophisticated aesthetic that seamlessly incorporates current trends while staying true to herself.

Sydney’s off-screen fashion choices exude a confident, captivating energy that perfectly complements her on-screen charisma. Her style choices range from timeless pieces to bold and daring looks, all while maintaining an air of effortless elegance. It is no wonder that she has become a fashion icon in her own right, inspiring countless individuals to emulate her style.

If you’re looking to recreate Sydney’s chic look without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered. We’ve handpicked our favourite affordable staples that will help you effortlessly channel her on-trend, sophisticated style.

The Little Black Dress:

An elegant and versatile staple in any wardrobe, the little black dress is a timeless classic that never fails to make a statement. Effortlessly chic and endlessly sophisticated, this iconic piece is the perfect choice for any occasion. Its sleek and minimalist design exudes a sense of refined elegance that transcends trends. With its understated yet powerful allure, the little black dress is a must-have that will never go out of style.

Briana Mini Dress Black - $83

Glenore Mini Dress Black - $83

Accessories:

Sydney Sweeney has once again demonstrated her impeccable fashion sense, dazzling from head to toe with a captivating heart-shaped choker necklace, stunning black heels, and trendy preppy socks. To help you emulate her look, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite affordable accessories, so you can rock this chic and stylish outfit from head to toe.

Meeks Necklace Black / Gold - $29

Ladysmith Heels In Black - $109

Liani Ruffle Socks White - $21

Status Anxiety One Of These Days Bag - $198

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)