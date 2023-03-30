Steal the trending look: Kylie Jenner’s outfit for less

Steal Kylie's stunning New York street style look

Kylie Jenner is one of the five sisters in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who gained notoriety through their reality television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, Jenner has managed to carve out a niche for herself in the social media and beauty industry, emerging as one of its most recognisable faces.

Jenner’s style has evolved over the years, and she has become a style icon, working closely with some of the most prestigious designers in the fashion industry, such as Donatella Versace, Louis Vuitton, and many others. Her fashion sense is often the topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts and social media users.

Recently, the reality superstar was spotted in New York City sporting a casual yet glamorous look. Jenner paired her floor-length denim jeans with a cropped button-up shirt, an oversized coat, and wraparound sunglasses, giving her a chic yet laid-back vibe. To complete the look, she opted for some pointy-toed pumps that added an extra touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

It’s no surprise that Jenner is often regarded as a trendsetter, as her fashion choices are constantly in the spotlight. She has an eye for style and is not afraid to experiment with different looks, which has contributed to her success in the fashion industry.

Oversized Jeans:

Kylie is effortlessly stylish in her relaxed wide-leg puddle jeans. As comfort becomes a top priority in our post lockdown fashion choices, it only makes sense to extend that philosophy to denim. Check out some of our top picks for affordable alternatives to this trendy wide-leg style.

Relaxed Wide Leg Jean - $69.99

Muse Mid Rise Straight Dad Jeans Mid 90′S - $117

Trench Coat:

For more than a century, the trench coat has been regarded as a symbol of impeccable fashion sense. It serves as an ideal layering piece during colder months. To achieve a timeless and effortless look like Kylie’s, consider adding some of these classic trench coat styles to your capsule wardrobe. Here are our favourite trench coats.

Montanna Faux Leather Coat Black - $137

Accessories:

Elevating a casual outfit to a stylish one can be achieved by carefully selecting the right shoes and accessories. Kylie opts for eye-catching statement pieces, such as pointed pumps and sleek sunglasses. To help you achieve a similar effect without overspending, we’ve curated some of our favourite affordable accessories.

Inisa Heels In Black - $79

Sonic Boom Black Smoke Sunglasses - $74

*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. (Prices may vary and are accurate at the time of publication)