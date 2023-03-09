Steal the trending look: Model Emily Ratajkowski’s look for less

Steal model Emily Ratajkowski's look

Emily Ratajkowski has established herself as an expert in exuding alluring energy. She’s confident and captivating, and we’ve compiled some tips on how to emulate her unique style.

In addition to being a model, actress, women’s rights activist, and mother, Emily also hosts a new podcast called High Low. As an actress, she has faced the challenge of being objectified and has rebelled against this treatment. Her career has enabled her to overcome her concerns about how others perceive her, and she now prioritises feeling good in her own skin.

Emily Ratajkowski is a style icon whose fashion choices never fail to grab attention. Her ability to put together outfits that are both trendy and comfortable has made her a fashion inspiration for many. In particular, her love for sneakers is something that has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the world.

In NYC, Emily has been seen on multiple occasions pairing metallic grey sneakers with a form-fitting minidress - a stunning contrast between the casual sneakers and the sophistication of the dress. Emily’s effortless style is reflected in her ability to create an attractive look without overcomplicating it.

Fortunately, recreating her style is surprisingly affordable and accessible for non-celebrities. Keep scrolling to check out our style edit.

NEW BALANCE 2002R - $249

The stylish trend of wearing sneakers with dresses has been gaining popularity in recent years, and it’s no surprise. This combination creates a unique, comfortable look perfect for those who want to dress up without compromising on comfort. This trend is especially beneficial for people who commute to work or walk long distances, as it eliminates the discomfort and inconvenience of wearing heels.

The versatility of this trend allows for a range of dress styles to be paired with sneakers, from form-fitting minidresses to flowy maxi dresses. The contrast between the dress and sneakers creates a unique balance between casual and formal, resulting in a fashionable yet laid-back look. Our favourite is the New Balance 2002R in Grey. Buy Now

Sndys Wanda Mini Dress - $85

Emily Ratajkowski turns heads with her stunning fashion choices. Her choice of a buttery yellow mini dress is no exception. The tight-fitting dress perfectly accentuates her figure and exudes a confidence that is both alluring and inspiring.

If you’re looking for a similar statement piece to add to your wardrobe, look no further than the Wanda Mini dress. This is the embodiment of effortless style, allowing you to transition easily from day to night. With its tie-up shoulder straps, the Wanda Mini offers versatility that allows you to customise the dress to your own unique style. Buy Now

Aire Titania Sunglasses - $54

No outfit is complete without the perfect accessory, and when it comes to daytime fashion, sunglasses are a must-have. Adding sunglasses to your daytime outfit is the ultimate accessory to complete your look with elegance and practicality.

If you’re looking for a pair of sunglasses that are both directional and feminine, the Aire Titania sunglasses are a perfect choice. They feature a slimline narrow profile that is flattering on any face shape and a cat-eye design that exudes timeless sophistication. Buy Now

PETA & JAIN PIPER BAG BLACK PEBBLE - $66

When it comes to completing your outfit, the right accessory can make all the difference. An understated shoulder bag is a must-have for any fashion-savvy individual, and the Piper Bag by Peta + Jain fits the bill perfectly. With its sleek design and versatile colour options, this bag will complement any outfit, from casual to formal.

But the Piper Bag is not just a pretty accessory - it is also practical. With enough space for essentials, it is the perfect grab-and-go bag for any occasion. Its compact size makes it easy to carry. Buy Now

When it comes to accessorising, a statement necklace can transform any outfit from basic to glamorous in an instant. And if you’re looking for the perfect piece to elevate your look, the Amia necklace by El&Ro is a top contender.

This striking necklace features a bold design that will turn heads and draw compliments wherever you go. With its intricate details and elegant style, the Amia necklace is sure to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit, whether you’re dressing up for a special occasion or simply want to add extra flair to your everyday look. Buy Now