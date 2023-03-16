Steal the trending look: Lady Gaga’s Oscar outfit for less

Lady Gaga at the 95th Academy Awards - Red Carpet. Photo/ Allen J. Schaben

Lady Gaga’s fashion choices have always been a reflection of her personality and creative vision, and her appearance at the 95th Academy Awards was no exception.

Lady Gaga has long been an icon in the music and fashion industries, known for her bold and unconventional choices. Whenever she steps onto a red carpet, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate what she will wear next. And this year, she stunned in a fresh-off-the-runway Versace gown.

The dress was a sheer black number, with a long-sleeved bodice that exposed corset boning, and a full drop-waist skirt that elegantly trailed behind her. Lady Gaga complemented the gown with a sleek updo, a dazzling diamond collar necklace, and a bold yet classic makeup look featuring a red lip and a black winged liner.

With her striking Versace gown and bold makeup, Lady Gaga once again proved she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world! Keep reading to find out how to recreate this look on a budget.

Cassady Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Black - $110

Achieve the same graceful and effortless style as Gaga by wearing this black maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder sheer bodice. Although the design may not be identical to the original, we believe it offers a more practical approach to achieving Gaga’s stunning look. Buy Now

The Bold Red Lip:

The perfect finishing touch to complete your look is a bold, vibrant red lip that captures attention and radiates confidence. Whether you opt for a luxurious high-end lipstick or an affordable mass-market option, a classic red lip is a timeless choice that never goes out of style. This striking hue has been a staple of makeup trends for generations, and its versatility makes it an ideal choice for a variety of occasions.

Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink 20 Pioneer - $27

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture 01 Le Rouge - $75

The Intense Liquid Liner:

If you’re looking to create a Gaga-inspired look that is bold and dramatic, a reliable black eyeliner is a must-have in your makeup kit. This versatile product can be used in a variety of ways to help you achieve the desired effect. From creating a bold black wing that extends outward from the corner of your eye to a subtle sultry outline that adds depth and definition to your eyes, eyeliner is the perfect way to make your look pop.

Maybelline Hypereasy Eye Liner - $27

Benefit Roller Liner Black - $45

