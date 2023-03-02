Steal the trending look: Kendall Jenner’s outfit for less

Steal The Trending Look For Less: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is a style icon and has mastered the art of model-off-duty dressing, with an impressive collection of minimalist must-haves that range from classic plain white T-shirts to elegant yet practical heels.

Whether she’s on the runway, rushing to a shoot, or simply out and about in the bustling streets of Los Angeles, her street-style outfits always manage to impress. With a preference for a more muted colour palette and streamlined silhouettes, her looks are undeniably sophisticated, yet never dull. The way she mixes and matches basics with statement accessories and elevated staples is awe-inspiring, and every piece in her wardrobe seems to complement the next.

We’ve searched high and low to find affordable yet stylish pieces that will help you emulate Kendall’s iconic outfits. From basic white tees to standout accessories and trendy footwear, we’ve got all the essentials covered to help you achieve her signature style.





Archer Pants Taupe - $84

Kendall exudes a natural ease that revolves around her flawlessly tailored taupe pants. Among them, our top pick are the Archer Pants, which not only boast chic style and exceptional quality but also have an environmentally conscious edge. They’re crafted from recycled polyester, which means they’re fashioned from discarded plastic bottles, fabrics, and single-use products. Buy Now

AS Colour Maple Tee -$26

Kendall’s go-to classic that truly ties her entire look together is none other than the trusty plain white tee. And our personal favourite for achieving that iconic Kendall style is the timeless AS Colour staple tee. Buy Now

Billini Idrissa Heels - $98

Enhancing an outfit with a touch of sophistication is effortless when you have the perfect pair of cute heels. our absolute favourite are the Billini Idrissa Heels in black! These stunning heels are the epitome of style and luxury, and they are guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. Buy Now

Adalia Shirt White - $78

Layering has never been more popular, and Kendall knows just how to elevate her style with a fresh white button-up. if you want to stay on-trend and take your fashion game to the next level, the Adalia shirt is a must-have in your wardrobe! Buy Now

A belt is a simple yet charming way to upgrade any look. Our top pick is the Boyish belt; this stunning accessory is the ultimate accent piece, adding flair and character to any outfit! Buy Now

Rusty Mila Handbag - $54

The latest trend in handbags is the grab-and-go style, and Kendall is setting the bar high with her effortlessly chic beige bag. And when it comes to our top pick, the Rusty Mila Handbag steals the show. Buy Now

