Steal the trending look: Hailey Bieber’s outfit for less

Hailey Bieber Spotted in New York 2023 / Getty

Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Hailey is the ultimate queen of the model-off-duty look. Her style combines refined elegance with bold and trendy pieces, making her a modern-day fashion icon.

At the core of Hailey’s style philosophy is the idea that fashion should be effortless yet impactful. She has a knack for putting together sporty-chic outfits and stunning red carpet-looks that always turn heads and leave a lasting impression. Whether she’s strutting down the runway or casually walking the streets of New York, Hailey exudes an infectious confidence and a sense of ease.

Recently, Hailey was spotted in New York wearing a daring look consisting of sheer tights, a tiny skirt, a black V-neck vest, and subtle loafers. Her outfit was the perfect representation of her signature style, and she looked effortlessly chic and cool. With her impeccable sense of style, Hailey proves that you don’t have to try too hard to make a statement in the fashion world!

To help you channel Hailey’s vibe this season, here’s our take on the style icon’s New York look. If you love her unique sense of style keep reading to see how you can steal her look for less.

Kenny Bomber Jet Black - $130

Leather jackets are a wardrobe essential that never goes out of style. They are still very much in vogue today, thanks to their ability to evolve with the times while still retaining their original appeal!

Say goodbye to the typical styles and hello to statement collars, cropped or oversized cuts, and much more! This bomber jacket, in particular, is perfect for channelling your inner Hailey Bieber with its oversized silhouette. Buy Now from Princess Polly

Peta & Jain Lolita Bag Black Croc/Silver - $80

The perfect finishing touch to any outfit? An understated shoulder bag, of course! And not only does the Lolita Bag by Peta + Jain fit the bill, but it also has just the right amount of space for your phone and gloss, making it the ideal grab-and-go accessory.

This moon-shaped bag boasts crocodile leathercraft detailing, an adjustable shoulder strap with a chic belt-like design, a secure zipper fastener, and embroidered branding. Whether you’re headed to the office or out on the town, this stylish and versatile bag will effortlessly take you from day to night. Buy Now from TheMarket

Capri Loafers Black - $85

Who says you have to choose between comfort and style when it comes to footwear? With loafers, you can have both! These versatile shoes are the perfect choice for any occasion. Buy Now from Princess Polly

Chad Sunglasses Black - $40

Statement sunglasses are a non-negotiable for Hailey regardless of the weather! Make your own statement and look cool, yet effortless, in these chic and modern Chad slim-look sunnies. Buy Now from Princess Polly

Black Knit Top Sleeveless Oversized Cable - $53

Knitted vests are the perfect layering companion, they can be dressed up or down to suit the occasion! Loose or fitted, cropped, plain or textured, they tend to go with everything. Throw a classic tee underneath a vest for a casual-yet-polished look. Buy Now From Ally Fashion

Alexa Slim Line Sunglasses - $19.99

If you’re like me and you’re constantly losing your sunglasses it might be best to invest in a more affordable pair! These Alexa Slim Line Sunglasses are the perfect shape to nail that sophisticated yet trendy Hailey vibe. Buy now from Cotton On

