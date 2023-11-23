Black Friday is the best time to grab that gadget or accessory you've been eyeing up. Photo / 123RF

It’s Black Friday week, meaning it’s the best time to grab that gadget or accessory you’ve been eyeing up. After all, this annual event is all about savings—whether you’re treating yourself or gift-hunting for Christmas, these deals are fantastic. We’ve pulled together some top tech offers just for you.

Skylight Frame 10 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame - $198.07

Displaying memories is made easier with this digital picture frame. Whether you want to show a moment with the kids or your holiday adventures, this frame can be just for you or be a great gift for family and friends as it’s so easy to set up. Simply connect it to the WiFi and assign a unique email. The Skylight Frame is not just for tech enthusiasts, it’s a novel way to connect with family without social media.

Reolink 8CH 4K Security Camera System- $715.67

For top-notch security, the Reolink Security Camera System stands out. Offering nearly four times the clarity of 1080p, these cameras ensure vivid resolution even when zooming in. It has smart detection capabilities to identify people and vehicles, eliminating false alerts. With continuous 24/7 recording and a simple plug-and-play setup using a PoE connection, it’s an ideal choice for beginners and DIY enthusiasts seeking reliable home security.

U.S. Polo Assn. Women’s Analog Watch- $44.32

This official analog watch oozes elegance with its gold-tone finish and rhinestone-studded bezel. Crafted for daily wear, it’s a blend of style and confidence, designed to accompany you seamlessly from day to night.

Anker USB C Charger- $79.53

The Anker USB C Charger stands out with its ability to power three devices simultaneously. It also promotes energy efficiency, contributing to a greener environment.

Soundcore A40 Noise Cancelling Earbuds- $102.26

These earbuds offer an impressive 98 per cent noise reduction, ensuring a focused listening experience. With 50 hours of playtime and exceptional sound quality, they provide comfort and immersive sound, perfect for various settings.

Portable Selfie Stick- $28.17

The Ottertooth Portable Selfie Stick Tripod is a versatile accessory that features a quadruped design for enhanced stability and expandable height. With a rechargeable remote shutter and free rotation capability, it offers flexibility for capturing the perfect shot.

ZUMIST Dual Monitor Arm- $77.26

The ZUMIST Dual Monitor Arm is a robust and fully adjustable desk mount suitable for laptops and monitors. Its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable workspace, making it an ideal addition for professionals and students seeking a more efficient and organised setup.





*This story contains carefully curated selections from The Selection team and affiliate links which may earn NZ Herald a commission. *Prices are as stated at the time of publication, these prices may vary at the discretion of the listed brands.