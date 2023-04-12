DIY nail guide: Tips for the perfect at-home manicure

How to achieve salon quality nails at home

If you’re pressed for time or looking to save some money on your beauty regimen, why not consider doing your own nails?

There was a time when the sole option for an at-home manicure was plain old nail polish. However, nowadays there are countless high-quality alternatives to choose from. You can experiment with a range of designs, such as donut-glazed nails or a classic vanilla French manicure, using quick-dry polishes or other methods. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin.

Our comprehensive guide to at-home nail care features the top products available on the market, so whether you’re after a simple, quick fix or a complex, Instagram-worthy look, we have got you covered.

Our guide will help you achieve the perfect style for you, right from the comfort of your own home.

Glazed Donut Nails

Natural-looking glazed donut nails are in, so first master the naked nail trend and start out with simple nudes. Opting for a natural colour means if your nail-painting technique still needs work, you have a bit more wriggle room for error than you would with a bright or dark colour. Just make sure that whatever you do you spend ample time letting your nails dry under the fan to avoid those dreaded dings on the way out.

Tip: A topcoat is essential, so next time you think about skipping it to save time remember that it’ll not only protect your fresh manicure from chipping and add shine, but it will also significantly lengthen the wear time of your polish.

OPI: Nail Lacquer - CosmoNot Tonight Honey - Now $12

The French vanilla tip nails

The vanilla French is a new nail trend created by LA celebrity nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who also started the glazed donut nail trend. This new subtle look is similar to the classic American French manicure, but with a twist. The tip is slightly hazed out to create a softer, peachier look, as opposed to the usual pink and bright white colours we associate with a French manicure.

OPI: Nail Lacquer - It’s in the Cloud - Now $12

The red nail theory

The red nail theory is a viral beauty trend on TikTok. According to users, painting your nails with a bold red hue can make you the centre of attention. Not only that, but it’s also an effortless and easy way to boost your confidence and elevate your style. So, if you’re ready to rock a timeless and iconic warm red shade, look no further.

OPI: Nail Lacquer - An Affair In Red Square - Now $12

Extra essentials for nail health

You may be apprehensive about trying a DIY manicure because you’re worried about your nails breaking. As a regular manicure-lover, you may have noticed that your nails are prone to weakness and fragility. However, don’t let that stop you from taking the plunge and experimenting with doing your own nails! With the right treatments and tools at your disposal, you can rejuvenate your nails and keep them healthy, strong and looking fabulous. By taking charge of your nail care, you can wave goodbye to acrylics forever and embark on a new more affordable journey.

Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil - $21

Society Paris: Grooming Nail Kit Luxury - $79

RevitaNail: Total Strength 8 in 1 Nail Treatment - $29

