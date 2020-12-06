The Country's Countdown to Christmas 2020

The Country team. Rowena Duncum, Sam "Lashes" Casey and Jamie Mackay. Photo / File

While most of New Zealand will be heading to the beach or the batch this Christmas, our rural community will be working hard out to keep the nation's food bowl full!

So, here at The Country, we wanted to bring rural New Zealand some extra cheer with the Country's Countdown to Christmas giveaways!

Look out for the giveaways on The Country's Facebook page this December, and you could be in to win a share of $10,000 in prizes!

Details

Competition starts Monday December 7, 2020 at 8:30 and ends Friday December 18, 2020 at 17:00.

Keep an eye on The Country's Facebook page, leave a comment on the prizes you're keen on, and you're in to win.

Winners announced on Facebook the day after the post.

The client will contact the winner to arrange prize redemption.

Read NZME's standard terms and conditions here.

Who is taking part and what could I win?

Nithdale Genetics

Photo / Supplied

Nithdale Genetics breeds high performance, low input sheep generating more income for you and less costs on the farm. Nithdale Genetics - breeding high performance, low input sheep for over 30 years.

Prize

A Nithdale 345/19 - Suftex Terminal Sire valued at $1500.

This ram has a New Zealand Terminal Worth Index of 2145 which places it in top 5 per cent of two-tooth rams for meat, growth and survival on the national SIL database. This ram has a Meat Quality Index of 381 cents – which is very good.

Find out more here.

Alltech

Photo / Supplied

Alltech are a global, family-owned company that research and produce natural solutions for sustainable food production.

Prize

Alltech E-CO2 - Dairy EA environmental assessment, worth $1500.

The Alltech Dairy EA is a farm-specific report independently verified to meet an international standard of greenhouse gas reporting, that explores the links between profitability and improving environmental outcomes. This comprehensive analysis equips farmers with information to help chart the course for a profitable future.

Find out more here.

Agri-Tech Imports

Photo / Supplied

Agri-Tech imports is an importing company established in 2018 by farmers to source innovative solutions for on-farm needs.

Prize

Four Comfy Cow rubber mats, plus a t-shirt and a hat, valued at $880.

Heavy duty interlocking rubber mats designed for use in feed pads, wintering barns and cowsheds. Installing rubber mat flooring on your farm will provide a range of benefits to the animals, the environment, and for everyone working on your property.

Find out more here.

PTS Logistics

Photo / Supplied

PTS move vehicles around New Zealand. PTS Logistics have an extensive and well-established network across the country – so wherever you need to get your vehicle, tractor or large machinery they've got it covered.

Prize

$1,000 transport voucher and a PTS branded bag of goodies.

Find out more here.

Silver Fern Farms

Photo / Supplied

Founded in 1948, Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand's leading processor, marketer and exporter of premium quality lamb, beef and venison.

Prize

A Silver Fern Farms large cooler bag, a Silver Fern Farms rimu chopping board, and a Silver Fern Farms red meat prize pack, all reaching the value of $1,000.

Find out more here.

Netspeed

Stan and Heather Rivett of Netspeed. Photo / Supplied

Netspeed is the kiwi internet provider that you can actually talk to - fast, reliable internet wherever you are in New Zealand!

Prize

Netspeed is giving away an Apple iPad Air 10.9" 256GB - Silver (2020 4th Gen), otherwise known as the "256Gig iPad Air" - worth $1249.

Find out more here.

CP Lime

Photo / Supplied

CP Lime Solutions is a New Zealand family-owned business producing Optimise pelletised Lime-based fertiliser, celebrating 20 years making it easy to apply fine lime.

Prize

Soil Test and Optimise lime-based fertiliser + freight to the value of $1000.

Customised lime-based fertiliser, based on soil test and what your soil needs.

Find out more here.

Ferntech

The Ferntech team with prize. Photo / Supplied

DJI Ferntech are your go to local drone specialists. Whether you are looking for a starter drone to get an aerial view of your farm, one that can move live stock with a speaker, map and measure crop health, catch fish, spray crops and weeds or any another innovative application - Ferntech is here to help you maximise drone technology.

Prize

The latest drone from DJI the Mini 2, valued at $1000.

The Mini 2 can handle winds up to 38 KM/H, has the ability to broadcast live HD video from up to 10km away back to your mobile phone or tablet, and has up to 31 minutes flight time.

• DJI Mini 2 drone - $849

• 128gb memory card - $69

• Landing Pad - $35

• Tablet Holder - $49

• DJI freebies. Bottle, hat, bag, pen

Find out more here.

Rosedale Growbulk

Photo / Supplied

Rosedale Growbulk have been breeding great stud sheep since 1926. Home of Rosedale Growbulk, Rosedale Romney and Pure Taste. Rosedale rams shift and perform anywhere in New Zealand and the Growbulk and Beltex sheep are the continuum of a great family story.

Prize

Either a Growbulk Ram or Growbulk/Beltex Ram, valued at $1000.

Find out more here.

Rabobank

Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris. Photo / Supplied

Growing and strengthening communities is at the heart of Rabobank. That's why we say "Growing a better New Zealand together."

Prize

Rabobank is proud to support the Country's Countdown to Christmas promotion and will be giving away $1000 to a lucky listener's charity of choice.

Find out more about Rabobank here.