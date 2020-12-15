The Country - Fuel edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Bryan Jamison and launched the Southfuels competition where five lucky people will win 1000 litres of diesel each.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs gives us her good, bad and ugly nominations for 2020. She also tells us why this year was brought to you by the letter W.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's Senior Dairy Analyst sheds her Jamie Mackay-appointed nickname "The Grinch" as the bank ups its forecast milk price to $7.

Jane Hunter:

The Managing Director of Hunter Wines talks "Kiwi Champagne" and has some fun packs for a few lucky listeners.

Bryan Jamison:

'Tis the season for giving, and the chief executive of Southfuels is getting into the Christmas Spirit by giving five lucky people the chance to win 1000 litres of fuel each.

Andy Thompson:

In the absence of the West Coast's second most important person (Minister for Agriculture Damien O'Connor), we go straight to the top, and ask Greymouth royalty to stand in on his behalf. He also risks the ire of Hokitika by singing the praises of Reefton.

