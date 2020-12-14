The Country - Horticulture edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay kept it horticultural, finding out the latest on strawberries and kiwifruit.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert tells us what's in store for the week.

Michael Ahern:

Strawberry Growers NZ's executive manager looks at some of the challenges facing his industry as strawberries go out the door for $2/Punnet.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on what a hard Brexit could mean for British farmers and the prospects of a White Xmas.

Dom Jones:

The MD of Origin Capital Partners gives Kiwis the opportunity to invest in Kiwifruit - the superfood that has the highest nutritional density of all commonly eaten fruits.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

