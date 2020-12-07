The Country - Countdown to Christmas edition

The Country team, Rowena Duncum, Sam "Lashes" Casey and Jamie Mackay. Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team got into the festive spirit with the launch of The Country's Countdown to Christmas.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says summer is here with 30 degrees on the cards for tomorrow plus we look at the possibilities for rain for the parched places in the South Island.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader looks back on 2020 with some satisfaction, having achieved his four main goals in a very challenging year. Plus we also ponder an accusation of virtue signalling from James Shaw, new and higher taxes and Winston for Washington.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

Is a Hamilton-based soil scientist who reflects on World Soil Day and questions his own place in the modern world where Regenerative Agriculture is fashionable and he's not.

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features the chief executive and a board member, respectively, of Fieldays as we look back on their highs and lows of 2020.

Listen below: