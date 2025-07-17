Chris Hipkins:
Labour’s leader discusses bipartisan politics.
Plus, the unlikely prospect of a grand coalition and the right tree in the right place.
Abbi Ayre:
This month’s Farmstrong farmer hails from Reefton, where she and her husband are dairy farmers.
She talks about shed shouts, and super yachts.
Peter Newbold:
We take our monthly look at the state of the rural market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and find out that dairy farms have only increased in value by $2000/ha over the past decade.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent comments on the big Sonny Bill Williams v Paul Gallen fight and a prominent cotton farmer being sent to jail for water fraud.
