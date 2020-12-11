The Country - Isolation edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had not one, but two guests, who were in managed isolation.
Lynda McDonald:
In the first of two isolation interviews today, we catch up with a globe-trotting girl from Balclutha who has worked in the dairy industry in many countries.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we ponder rain, supply chains and golf.
Angus Hines:
Met Service Weather for the week ahead.
Barry Soper:
We ask our political correspondent whether Trevor Mallard has the right DNA to be the Speaker of the House.
Grant Nisbett and Lee Piper:
In our second isolation interview of the day we review the year in sport and farewell a man who was instrumental in the formation and development of The Country's predecessor, The Farming Show.
