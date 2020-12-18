The Country - Christmas edition

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas today on The Country, so Jamie Mackay is playing songs from his favourite festive film - Love Actually.

Don't forget to enter the Southfuels competition to win 1000 litres of diesel.

It's also the last day for The Country's Countdown to Christmas, so head to our Facebook page so you can spread a bit of festive cheer with Rabobank - $1000 to the charity of your choice.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

We kick of The Country with a Met Service Weather report.

Don Carson:

In an annual tradition dating back 25 years, one of our most long-standing correspondents names his 2020 Ag Person of the Year. Plus we find time to talk about wool, Charles Upham and Chuck Yeager.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the state of the market. And it's not good!

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders Trevor Mallard, Joe Biden and his 2020 Politician of the Year.

Jeremy Rookes:

In the absence of his farmer co-panellist, Stu Loe, we ask New Zealand's self-proclaimed best farmer to name his Ag Person the Year.

Listen below: