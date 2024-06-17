Jacinta Penn is using strong wool to grow plants and she's won an innovation award at Fieldays for her efforts.

Jacinta Penn is using strong wool to grow plants and she's won an innovation award at Fieldays for her efforts.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Jacinta Penn, the innovative woman behind Fleecegrow, a company using wool to help grow plants.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert is sitting in for Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay who is somewhere between Papua New Guinea and Brisbane.

Jacinta Penn:

The director and chief researcher of Fleecegrow, a company using wool to help grow plants, is also the winner of the Innovations Award at Fieldays.

Grant McCallum and Mark Patterson:

Today’s farmer-politician panel talks planes, Fieldays, and dress sense.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading primary sector academics talks about the value of cooperatives.

Listen below:



