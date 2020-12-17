'Absolute hospital pass': Judith Collins on a challenging year

National Party Leader Judoth Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Judith Collins remains confident she will retain her position as National Party leader in 2021 – despite what "you people in the media" keep reporting.

National had a challenging year in 2020, facing three leadership changes and rumoured discord within the party.

Taking over as Leader of the Opposition after Todd Muller's surprise resignation was an "absolute hospital pass," Collins told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"But I knew it was and I thought, well look - if I don't do it – then who's going to do it?"



Collins thought she should have been leader "a while back" and had been telling her colleagues "for a long time."

"Everyone knows that – I'm not telling you anything new. But if I didn't take it when it was being offered, in a time of real trial, then I didn't deserve to have it. So I better just put myself into the job and get on and do it."

There were "loads of good people" with leadership qualities in the party If National did need a new person at the helm, Collins said.

She also had advice for anybody consider taking on the role.

"The first thing you've got to learn as a good leader? You've got to learn the job and you've got to be part of the team."

Meanwhile, Collins reflected on a difficult year, saying no one could have predicted how it turned out.

"I certainly wouldn't have known about Covid. I certainly wouldn't have known about three leaders in four months ... I would not have thought about the issues of disunity and I certainly wouldn't have thought that anything would've happened like it did."

However, Collins had an excuse for being taken by surprise by the events of 2020.

"I was busy writing my book Pull No Punches."

Also in today's interview: Collins pulled no punches when it came to Speaker Trevor Mallard.