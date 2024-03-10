New Zealand Rural Sports Awards Supreme winner Jack Jordan (left) with Ford NZ's managing director Simon Rutherford.

Timbersports’ Jack Jordan stole the show at the Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards, winning the Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson and the New Zealand Rural Sportsman titles - for the second consecutive year.

More than 430 rural sports athletes, administrators, and food and fibre sector representatives attended the awards ceremony, held at the Awapuni Racing Centre on Friday.

Jordan was recognised for his victories in timbersports, notably the Stihl World Champions Trophy 2023, where he secured a world record in the process and other achievements throughout the year.

“Jack’s accomplishments are a true reflection of the values of dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship that are the bedrock of rural New Zealand,” Simon Rutherford, managing director of Ford Motor Company of New Zealand Limited, said.





“The winners, each excelling in their respective categories, are a testament to the wide range of sporting disciplines and the depth of talent within the rural sports community.”

Other winners included Anne Paterson, who was honoured with the New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award, and Clay Harris, who was named Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year.

The gala dinner also recognised the unwavering commitment of individuals such as Grant Calder, winner of the Rural Sportsperson with a Disability award.

Guests at the event included Olympic swimmer Lewis Clareburt, Olympic rower Joseph Sullivan and All Blacks mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka.

New Zealand Rural Sports Awards 2024 winners

Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award and the New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award

Jack Jordan of Taumarunui – Timbersports

New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award

Holly Robinson MNZN (left), Rural Sportswoman of the Year Anne Paterson and RX Plastics National Sales Manager Shane Nolan.

Anne Paterson, an expat from Blackbutt, Queensland – Timbersports

Rural Sportsperson with a Disability

Grant Calder – Sheepdog trials

Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award

Clay Harris from Mokauiti in the King Country – Shearing Sports

Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award

Nigel Armstrong of Christchurch – Harness racing

Bronwyn Troon of Taihape – Gumboot throwing

Erana Stevens-Tulip of Te Kuiti – Shearing

Lifetime Legacy Award

Pat Hellier from Kamo but living in Papamoa – Highland Games

Wayne Newdick from Taumarunui – Fencing

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background

Zoe Hobbs, Ngāruahine, the first woman in Oceania to run sub-11 seconds for the 100m, was born and raised in Stratford and New Plymouth.