Rabobank Best of The Country - October 24, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank senior dairy analyst Emma Higgins, for a look at the latest GDT auction results.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

In the absence of a former PM, we got expert independent analysis of the election result from a man who could have been sitting in Jacinda's chair, had he not chosen to leave politics in 2008.

Pita Alexander:

The Christchurch-based farm accountant had some sage words of advice for young people starting out in business, as the economy looks to small and medium sized enterprises to drive the recovery.

Jane Smith:

In the absence of Jacinda and Winston we asked a farming leader to step up to the plate to analyse the election and comment on the economics of sheep and beef farming and the impending big dry.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's dairy analyst commented on a "steady as she goes" GDT auction. Plus she said she didn't want to be the Grinch who stole Christmas ahead of her bank's December update to the forecast milk price payout!

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ looked for the positives out of his organisation's just-released New Season Outlook. He said the projected 26 per cent drop in farm profitability needed to be put in historic perspective, with the past decade being the most profitable in 60 years.

Conor English:

One of the best-connected political and PR people in Wellington offered his thoughts on the election result and the importance of China as a trade partner.

