A farmer-led initiative is helping feed the needy across the country.
Meet the Need is now in its fifth year of “joining the dots” between farmers who want to donate milk, meat, or money to foodbanks and similar community groups.
Just one litre of milk can provide four serves ofdairy for someone in need, general manager Zellara Holden said.
“Around 2.4% of New Zealand’s total milk production is required to feed our whole country per year.
“If dairy farmers could donate one litre per cow, every year, we could all help change the face of food insecurity in this country by giving important nutrients to those bearing the brunt of food insecurity.
“It’s the collective that makes a difference, and together we have the power to nourish New Zealanders who need it most.”
Holden said produce, in the form of mince and milk, was donated by farmers and put into the hands of those already on the “front lines of food insecurity” in this country - foodbanks and community organisations.
“Foodbanks already know the needs of their local community, and it’s through them that mince and milk is given to families that need it.”
Through its partnerships with Fonterra and Miraka, donated milk is processed and distributed.
Likewise, Holden said Silver Fern Farms played a crucial role in turning donated livestock - cattle, sheep, or deer - into premium-quality mince.
“Meat is one of the most requested items by foodbanks, as it is often an expense that families in need cannot afford.”
Balanced meals
Holden said the inclusion of meat in food parcels helped families enjoy balanced meals they would otherwise go without, stretched their food supplies, and provided essential protein.
The feedback from foodbanks is one of immense gratitude, with many calling the inclusion of quality protein “a game changer”.
“We know that being able to provide meat into our food parcels is literally changing people’s lives, giving them nutrition that they are missing out on otherwise.”
She said that, by regularly including meat in food parcels, these donations helped address nutritional gaps and improve the overall health of recipients, ensuring individuals, families, and communities have access to nourishing meals.
Since its formation, Meet the Need has supplied 2.1 million mince and milk meals to families in need and supported over 130 foodbanks and community organisations nationwide.
However, there is a waiting list of a similar number.
Matamata Community Foodbank is one of those on board with the programme.
Holden said this was an opportunity for people across the country to become involved with Meat the Need, drive donations and, most importantly, help fill the fridges and freezers of their local food banks.
Champions represent the charity at events and field days, look for donation-giving opportunities and network with farmers.
Coast & Country News caught up with Matamata Champion Georgie van Heuven at the Meet the Need site covered by Holden and stakeholder liaison Danielle Williams at the recent NZ Dairy Expo in Matamata.
Van Heuven, a 50/50 sharemilker with husband Glenn, said she learnt about Meet the Need online two years ago.
“We get a lot of requests for sponsorship or donations, but felt that this is such a great initiative.”
The van Heuvens donated via the Meet the Need website and have continued to support the programme.