“It’s the collective that makes a difference, and together we have the power to nourish New Zealanders who need it most.”

Holden said produce, in the form of mince and milk, was donated by farmers and put into the hands of those already on the “front lines of food insecurity” in this country - foodbanks and community organisations.

“Foodbanks already know the needs of their local community, and it’s through them that mince and milk is given to families that need it.”

Through its partnerships with Fonterra and Miraka, donated milk is processed and distributed.

Likewise, Holden said Silver Fern Farms played a crucial role in turning donated livestock - cattle, sheep, or deer - into premium-quality mince.

“Meat is one of the most requested items by foodbanks, as it is often an expense that families in need cannot afford.”

Balanced meals

Holden said the inclusion of meat in food parcels helped families enjoy balanced meals they would otherwise go without, stretched their food supplies, and provided essential protein.

The feedback from foodbanks is one of immense gratitude, with many calling the inclusion of quality protein “a game changer”.

“We know that being able to provide meat into our food parcels is literally changing people’s lives, giving them nutrition that they are missing out on otherwise.”

She said that, by regularly including meat in food parcels, these donations helped address nutritional gaps and improve the overall health of recipients, ensuring individuals, families, and communities have access to nourishing meals.

Since its formation, Meet the Need has supplied 2.1 million mince and milk meals to families in need and supported over 130 foodbanks and community organisations nationwide.

However, there is a waiting list of a similar number.

Matamata Community Foodbank is one of those on board with the programme.

Co-ordinator Janene Wilcox said the quality of food was great and those from the Meet the Need organisation were very easy to deal with.

The long-lasting UHT milk met everyone’s circumstances, she said.

“We are truly grateful.”

About 2000 farmers have been involved in Meet the Need since it was initiated, Holden said.

But, with more support, the organisation can further its mission to ensure no New Zealander goes hungry.

Volunteers wanted

Meet the Need stakeholder liaison Danielle Williams, left, with Matamata Champion Georgie van Heuven at the NZ Dairy Expo. Photo / Steve Edwards

Meet the Need is also on the lookout for volunteers to help achieve its goals through a Champion programme.

Holden said this was an opportunity for people across the country to become involved with Meat the Need, drive donations and, most importantly, help fill the fridges and freezers of their local food banks.

Champions represent the charity at events and field days, look for donation-giving opportunities and network with farmers.

Coast & Country News caught up with Matamata Champion Georgie van Heuven at the Meet the Need site covered by Holden and stakeholder liaison Danielle Williams at the recent NZ Dairy Expo in Matamata.

Van Heuven, a 50/50 sharemilker with husband Glenn, said she learnt about Meet the Need online two years ago.

“We get a lot of requests for sponsorship or donations, but felt that this is such a great initiative.”

The van Heuvens donated via the Meet the Need website and have continued to support the programme.

She said she went on to become a Champion to raise awareness about Meet the Need among farmers and rural businesses in the Matamata area.

“It’s really not asking a lot, with 100% of what is given going to the foodbank.”

Van Heuven said she was inducted into Meet the Need and given the tools and support she needed to be a Champion.

Along with NZ Dairy Expo, she has also promoted the charity via Farm Source Matamata.

Farmers have options to choose which month to donate and do a one-off or a recurring milk donation.

Donations can be made through the Meet the Need website, while rural businesses can also back the initiative by joining the host organisation’s Rural Business Supporters’ Scheme.