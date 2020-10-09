Rabobank Best of The Country - October 10, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Rabobank animal proteins and sustainability analyst Blake Holgate about the bank's latest Agribusiness Monthly report.

This week's top interviews are:

Shane Jones:

In perhaps his final appearance on The Country as an elected politician, the Prince of Provinces went down swinging, with the Greens and freshwater reforms firmly in his sights!

Jim Hopkins:

Rural raconteur and Waitaki District Councillor took a serious look at the Lake Ōhau fire tragedy and why government policy was to blame. Plus, did he take a Trumpian view on Covid-19?

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank animal proteins and sustainability analyst reviewed the bank's October Agribusiness Monthly & Covid-19 Update. Plus, we looked at the opportunities on the domestic market for our high-end cuts of red meat that were suffering from the downturn in the high end food service sector internationally.

Derek Daniell:

Wairarapa farmer and one of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders talked us through his opinion piece - Sink or Swim? Where is the New Zealand economy headed?. In it he challenged the government's thinking on water, biodiversity, trees and climate change. His take home message - don't handicap food production with stupid regulations.

Jane Smith:

The environment award-winning North Otago farmer took Environment Minister David Parker to task, and said his policy reforms were all about his "aspirational goal of being anointed as New Zealand's freshwater Godfather". We also discussed sheep and beef farms being carbon neutral, the Lake Ōhau fire debacle, and the continuing dry in North Otago.

Listen below: