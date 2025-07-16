“I was gutted, I was gobsmacked, as you can imagine it’s a very difficult job at times, but we’re just passionate about being able to give people that pathway into an industry that really looked after us.”

Edser said the students did a mix of theory and practical education on a working farm in Egmont Village.

It helped students move from school to work, with most securing jobs in the industry, he said.

Edser did the course himself 30 years ago before starting his farming career.

“Most of the farmers that I’ve talked to, most of the feedback is that it’s lunacy, we have to be doing agriculture here,” he said.

He said he would be compiling feedback on the proposal to try and fight for the course to stay.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of farmers, and their feedback has been the same: that we need to be doing what we can.

“I’m on a crusade to save agriculture and the students.”

Meanwhile, Lawrence O’Halloran from the Tertiary Education Union said there was no need for the cuts.

He said, especially as WITT had already reduced its deficit from a forecast $3.6 million to $2.6m.

“We don’t believe that there is a need to make these cuts, in particular in terms of agriculture.

“Taranaki, with the tagline ‘like no other’, that’s how the region markets itself and rightly so, it is like no other, especially in terms of agriculture, particularly dairy.

“My understanding is 9.5% of New Zealand’s dairy herd is located in Taranaki, so to have a polytech in Taranaki with no agriculture course, no teaching of agriculture, that is Taranaki like no other in a very bad way.”

- RNZ