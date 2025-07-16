Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Plan to scrap Taranaki polytech’s agriculture courses sparks backlash

By Stephanie Ockhuysen
RNZ·
2 mins to read

A tutor at the course said it was great to be able to give people a pathway into the agriculture and farming industries. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A tutor at the course said it was great to be able to give people a pathway into the agriculture and farming industries. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By Stephanie Ockhuysen of RNZ

A proposal to cut agriculture courses at a Taranaki polytech is being described by farmers as “lunacy”.

It comes as the dismantling of Te Pūkenga would see 10 polytechs revert to regional governance in January.

Meanwhile others, including the Western Institute of Technology, or WITT,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save