Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Weather: Calmer weather ahead across the country; cleanup begins in Nelson, Tasman

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Floods, slips and damage have made roads in the Nelson-Tasman area unsafe and people have been asked to stay off the roads unless travel is "absolutely necessary". Video / Tim Cuff

Calmer weather is forecast for the next few days after a wild weekend, with only Northland and Westland in line for some heavy rain.

Several schools across the Tasman Region will be closed today as deluges over the weekend continue to impact road access to various areas.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country