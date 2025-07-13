“Today and tomorrow, [they] would affect mostly Westland and the western parts of Northland, giving a bit of rain in Waitomo, Taranaki, especially areas near the coast,” he said.

Through early Wednesday, rain is favoured along the west of the South Island.



Tuesday will likely feature more in the way of widespread showers over much of the North Island.



Best chances for dry weather the next few days?



The eastern South Island & lower eastern North Island. pic.twitter.com/gsraJUXmYl — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 13, 2025

Magwala said there would be a break in the weather on Wednesday morning.

“Going into the afternoon and evening, there would be a low that would affect part of Northland. There will be some heavy falls, north of Whangarei, with a possibility of thunderstorms.

“[There will be] maybe just showers for Auckland, nothing hectic at the moment.”

He said the front would move off the country on Thursday, bringing calmer weather.

The aftermath of the floods in the upper Motueka Valley. Photo / Tim Cuff

Magwala said the regions would have a calmer period of weather during the next few days, compared to the weekend.

“They’re going to get normal showers, nothing bad is being predicted for them,” he said.

“Given what they have been experiencing, even a small amount may be a problem for them. But MetService will be keeping an eye on it.”

In the top half of the South Island, State Highway 6 has reopened between Belgrove and Kohatu, enabling access to Wakefield to Murchison and St Arnaud.

This means direct access between Nelson and Murchison/West Coast has been restored.

“Drivers can expect road work sites, areas reduced to a single lane, and stop-go traffic management along this route. Please allow extra travel time,” Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said.

“Drivers can expect weather damage on all state highways across the top of the South and must drive to the conditions.

“The potential for slips, rock and tree falls remains, and drivers are urged to check road conditions before they travel as routes can close at short notice.

“Please only travel if essential – the roads are still dangerous, and crews are working. Please only drive if you have absolutely no other alternatives.

“Now that SH6 has opened the convoys have been cancelled as travellers can take SH63 to SH6 and up SH6. Kerr Hill will remain closed at this stage.”

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell with Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour and Tasman mayor Tim King took a Defence Force helicopter tour to witness the aftermath of yesterday's floods. Photo / Tim Cuff

Tasman mayor Tim King told the Herald the region was back in recovery mode.

“By and large, there is a mountain of work on. SH6 is reopened. They cleared an absolute mountain of trees from it, which is good news,” he said.

“Like many people, I’m pretty tired. It’s been an exhausting three weeks.

“We can start focusing on the recovery. That will lift everyone’s spirits, including mine.”

He urged those around the affected areas to take care during the cleanup.

“A lot of the work is very dangerous, particularly fallen trees, particularly during the last event.”

King asked people who were not in the affected areas not to go and have a look at the cleanup.

“It’s a slight frustration for clean-up crews, contractors and emergency services.”

The aftermath of the flooding in Nelson's Motueka Valley. Photo / Tim Cuff.

He also urged those with bore water to boil water before drinking it.

The agency said it’s important that residents who were boiling water for use in their homes have a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes.

“That will offer some assurance that you’re getting rid of any potential contamination. Treat all water and rivers as if they are still contaminated – they may include wastewater overflows or other contaminants."

Work is ongoing to restore power to several affected houses. As of yesterday evening, there were fewer than 200 homes still without power.

“Be careful if you are clearing your property, please be aware of local power and communications lines and infrastructure to maintain connection and stay safe,” Civil Defence said.

“Are you needing help cleaning up or want to help others with food or clothing donations? The Student Volunteer Army are available to help or would love your help.

“We have been receiving offers of help from people with machinery, diggers and trucks.

“The local council concerned will deal with any main works through established contractors, and if you want to help on private properties, then that needs to happen with the individual homeowner.”

Civil Defence asks people not to dispose of silt until a silt management plan is in place and to create special drop-off sites.

“Planning is under way for this, but as you can understand, the logistics of an operation like this take time.

“Our advice at this stage is to please leave silt on site, where it is safe and practical to do so. If you have cleaned up silt and dumped it, please let us know where it’s been dumped.”