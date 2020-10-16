Rabobank Best of The Country - October 17, 2020

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Michael Harvey, for a look at his report Dairy Export Boon Beckons in Asean-6 - With a Push or a Pull.

This week's top interviews are:

Peter Hynes:

An Irish dairy farmer who, along with his wife Paula, is the driving force behind Ag Mental Health Week, a worldwide online and social media campaign to highlight the importance of mental health for those who work in agriculture.

Diana Greer:

Central Hawkes Bay farmer was the Local Hero winner at the NZ Food Heroes Awards, off the back of her "Collective Hug" which saw her organise 1200 goody bags for drought-affected farmers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics, and the voice of reason, said if we treated food as a global resource, the GHG associated could be allocated against people fed, rather than the number of people in the country producing that food.

Doug Avery:

It's Ag Mental Health Week so we caught up with the Resilient Farmer, a man who knows a thing or two about wellbeing.

Michael Harvey:

We spoke to the Melbourne-based Rabobank dairy analyst and author of the just released report, Dairy Export Boon Beckons in Asean-6 - With a Push or a Pull.

Graham Mourie:

Time for farming and footy with a dairy industry leader and former All Blacks great. Mourie's on the board of ethical dairy investor Southern Pastures, which confirmed a 100 per cent ownership of the iconic Lewis Road Creamery brand this week.

Listen below: